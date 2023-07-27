AT&T to increase the price of its retired Unlimited Elite plan
1
AT&T unceremoniously confirmed plans to increase the monthly charge on its retired Unlimited Elite plan in order to “continue to deliver the great wireless service you expect.” The changes will take effect starting with the August bill cycle and involve a $2.50 price hike per line, per month.
The Unlimited Elite plan was officially phased out last year and replaced with Unlimited Premium, which no longer included Max as a freebie. However, unliked the retired Unlimited Elite plan, the new Unlimited Premium plan added 10GB more of hotspot data for a total of 50GB.
The Unlimited Elite plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data in and between the US, Mexico, and Canada. Also, the plan includes unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data when traveling to 19 Latin American countries, ActiveArmor advanced mobile security, 40GB of hotspot data, 4K UHD streaming, 5G access, and Max access.
If you’re no longer content with what the Unlimited Elite plan has to offer, you have the option to choose between three other AT&T plans: Unlimited Premium, Unlimited Extra, and Unlimited Starter. However, neither of these plans offer Max access, despite AT&T announcing it has reached a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to continue to distribute access to the streaming service.
AT&T is the latest US carrier that announces price hikes for some of its plans. Verizon is also expected to make an announcement that involves its mobile and home internet plans, as price increases are likely to go live in August.
The Unlimited Elite plan was officially phased out last year and replaced with Unlimited Premium, which no longer included Max as a freebie. However, unliked the retired Unlimited Elite plan, the new Unlimited Premium plan added 10GB more of hotspot data for a total of 50GB.
According to AT&T, phone lines added before August 1, 2022, will increase by $2.50 per line. On the bright side, wearables, tablets, non-phone devices, and any lines added August 1, 2022 and after aren’t affected by this change.
The Unlimited Elite plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data in and between the US, Mexico, and Canada. Also, the plan includes unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data when traveling to 19 Latin American countries, ActiveArmor advanced mobile security, 40GB of hotspot data, 4K UHD streaming, 5G access, and Max access.
To reduce the price of the Unlimited Elite plan by $10, AT&T customers can set up their Auto Pay with a debit card or bank account and enroll in Paperless billing.
If you’re no longer content with what the Unlimited Elite plan has to offer, you have the option to choose between three other AT&T plans: Unlimited Premium, Unlimited Extra, and Unlimited Starter. However, neither of these plans offer Max access, despite AT&T announcing it has reached a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to continue to distribute access to the streaming service.
AT&T is the latest US carrier that announces price hikes for some of its plans. Verizon is also expected to make an announcement that involves its mobile and home internet plans, as price increases are likely to go live in August.
Things that are NOT allowed: