AT&T to resurrect the drive-in movie visit amidst coronavirus distancing this American summer





You'll have the coronavirus social distancing rules to thank for the resurgence, but Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX, and AT&T, are collaborating on a summer drive-in movie series blitz across the vast swathes of this great media-loving country.





The premise is simple - you currently can't go to a crowded movie theater because... virus... but watching a flick or a sports event if there are any, from the comfort and relative safety of your own car, is still an option.





Some drive-in movie theaters in the US have noticed the uptick in traffic during the pandemic, and the social distancing era has been a godsend for them. Others, due to the concession stand closures and the general anxiety about going out, have noticed the opposite numbers.





Thus, Tribeca's initiative is hoped to unleash accumulated demand for going out and seeing a movie in a safe and relatable for the new normal scenario, so it's been welcomed with open arms (or an elbow) John Vincent, president of the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA):









The drive-in movie push starts as soon as next month, on June 25, and will last throughout the summer with a "curated selection of new, classic and independent films, as well as special music and sports events."





AT&T and the drive-in movie theater project





What does a wireless carrier like AT&T have to do with retro drive-in movie theatre visits, you say? Well, don't forget that the Warner arrow is now in the AT&T quiver, and that doesn't only mean Game of Thrones with your HBO Max subscription on an AT&T Unlimited Elite data plan, but also all of the Warner movies there.





There are plenty of great oldies there, of course, but people go to the movies to see the new stuff they can't on streamers at home. It's still not clear if the new Warner and other projects that were supposed to be landing in the summer, like Mulan, will be finished now, let alone if they will be shown in drive-in places. AT&T is pretty optimistic, though, so the hopes are high that, starting next month, you can grab a popcorn bag, park in front of the big screen, and tune in to the audio of the newest title in a nostalgic experience.





" Distanced but not distant, we’ve never craved connection more than now, and AT&T’s continued support of Tribeca is one more way we’re helping keep people connected to each other, the causes and stories they love ," chimes in the AT&T Communications Chief Brand Officer Fiona Carter. " Taking these movies, music, and special events to drive-in screens in communities across America is an ingenious solution that we’re proud to support as we stay #ConnectedTogether ."

There is barely something more quintessentially American than a drive-in movie theater visit, and if you have been longing to relive the Gilded Age where you take your hon to the isolated togetherness of watching a movie outdoors in your car, AT&T has got your back.