AT&T to resurrect the drive-in movie visit amidst coronavirus distancing this American summer
You'll have the coronavirus social distancing rules to thank for the resurgence, but Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX, and AT&T, are collaborating on a summer drive-in movie series blitz across the vast swathes of this great media-loving country.
Some drive-in movie theaters in the US have noticed the uptick in traffic during the pandemic, and the social distancing era has been a godsend for them. Others, due to the concession stand closures and the general anxiety about going out, have noticed the opposite numbers.
I know many drive-ins really appreciate the opportunity to work with the Tribeca Enterprises team to bring content to our screens in this much-needed environment.
The drive-in movie push starts as soon as next month, on June 25, and will last throughout the summer with a "curated selection of new, classic and independent films, as well as special music and sports events."
AT&T and the drive-in movie theater project
What does a wireless carrier like AT&T have to do with retro drive-in movie theatre visits, you say? Well, don't forget that the Warner arrow is now in the AT&T quiver, and that doesn't only mean Game of Thrones with your HBO Max subscription on an AT&T Unlimited Elite data plan, but also all of the Warner movies there.
There are plenty of great oldies there, of course, but people go to the movies to see the new stuff they can't on streamers at home. It's still not clear if the new Warner and other projects that were supposed to be landing in the summer, like Mulan, will be finished now, let alone if they will be shown in drive-in places. AT&T is pretty optimistic, though, so the hopes are high that, starting next month, you can grab a popcorn bag, park in front of the big screen, and tune in to the audio of the newest title in a nostalgic experience.
"Distanced but not distant, we’ve never craved connection more than now, and AT&T’s continued support of Tribeca is one more way we’re helping keep people connected to each other, the causes and stories they love," chimes in the AT&T Communications Chief Brand Officer Fiona Carter. "Taking these movies, music, and special events to drive-in screens in communities across America is an ingenious solution that we’re proud to support as we stay #ConnectedTogether."