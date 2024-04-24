AT&T nets $6 billion profit and lowest ever subscriber churn with 5G network investment





In fact, this postpaid churn, i.e. subscribers leaving versus subscribers added, is AT&T's best ever for the first quarter. It netted $3.1 billion in free cash flow, too, a 300% increase year-over-year.





At $55.57, the average monthly revenue per mobile user grew along with the subscriber number, and that contributed to the half a billion in extra revenue in the Mobility department.









AT&T's CEO John Stankey patted the team on the back for the discipline in executing the cost savings and revenue generation strategy :







The good financial results in the quarter were due to the additional revenue from all the new subscribers that AT&T added for the period. Those subscribers, however, didn't buy as many new phones or tablets as before, despite that Samsung announced its vaunted Galaxy S24 series during that time.





As a result, AT&T notcher " lower equipment revenues due to lower sales volumes " of phones and tablets. Users are now also upgrading much more rarely than before, keeping a phone for three years instead of the two in the era of contracts. That is why AT&T introduced the 36-month equipment installment plan and the others quickly followed.





What we are most interested at, however, are AT&T's capital expenditure plans for the expansion of its 5G network and services. AT&T spent $3.8 billion on network upgrades in Q1, with plans to spend at least $21 billion for the year, as it now prioritizes 5G and fiber as its "long-term growth" factors.







