AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless

AT&T subscribers are suffering through an outage according to Downdetector. The number of complaints filed by AT&T users with the site jumped from 143 at 12:38 pm EDT to 4,0030 at 1:08 pm EDT. 68% of the complaints dealt with mobile phone issues, 17% of the submissions dealt with mobile internet issues, and 15% complained about landline internet service.

The service was down in major California cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento. The carrier also had problems in Dallas, San Jose, Houston, Fresno, San Antonio, and Chicago. Because AT&T owns Cricket Wireless and the latter uses AT&T's network, Cricket subscribers are also dealing with this issue as are Boost Mobile subscribers some of whom rely on the AT&T network for wireless service.

This is breaking news and will be updated. Please feel free to check back often.
