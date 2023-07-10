Heading to the U.S., the compact Asus Zenfone 10 flagship stars in official video

Eventually coming to the U.S. the Asus Zenfone 10 was introduced on June 29th and we gave the device 8.5 stars out of a possible 10. The company released an official unboxing video for the Zenfone 10 and right away we are informed by Asus that the box used to house the device is made of 100% recycled paper to help save trees. In the box is a User's Guide, the ejector pin for the SIM card, and a case for the phone. While the video highlights some of the phone's specs, we will get to them later.





Asus does show off the color options for the Zenfone 10 which include Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Aurora Green, Comet White, and Eclipse Red. Also in the box is the 30W HyperCharge Adapter, something that many manufacturers don't include with a smartphone purchase anymore. A USB-C to USB-C cable is also found in the box. The Zenfone 10 sports dual stereo speakers found on the top and bottom of the handset. The video also shows that the Zenfone 10 features a 3.5mm earphone jack, something else you don't see often these days.











A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is integrated into the ZenTouch Key which can also be used to control video playback. As for the rest of the specs, the device carries a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is under the hood. The phone will include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The IP68 rating means the device is impervious to dust and can be submerged in clear water to nearly 5-feet for up to 30 minutes.







The main camera on the back is backed by a 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensor, and there is a 13MP Ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front-facing selfie snapper uses RGBW technology and weighs in at 32MP, and a 4300mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on. The battery supports the aforementioned 30W wired HyperCharge Adapter and charges wirelessly at 15W. Zen UI is pre-installed and runs on top of Android 13.



