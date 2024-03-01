Up Next:
Asus finally launches the ROG Phone 8/8 Pro in the US
Asus introduced the ROG Phone 8 series nearly two months ago, but the company’s gaming-oriented flagships only appeared in the United States this week. Unfortunately, even if you order one today, it will take about a month to get your hands on the phone.
If you’re going to the vanilla model, the ROG Phone 8 is now available for just $999.99, which includes a $100 pre-order discount. The ROG Phone 8 Pro model that comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs $1,199.99, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro Bundle (24GB/1TB) is priced to sell for no less than $1,499.99.
Currently, both phones are available in Phantom Black and Rebel Grey. They can be bought from the Asus online store and various US retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and Mobile Advance.
The ROG Phone 8 comes in two variants: 256/12GB and 256/16GB. The Pro version features either 512/16GB or 1TB/24GB, hence the price difference.
The ROG Phone 8 Pro Bundle includes a complimentary AeroActive Cooler X besides the phone. It’s also worth mentioning that the US versions of the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro are compatible with GSM networks including AT&T, T-Mobile and MVNOs who use these carriers’ networks.
Although both flagships are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Pro model packs more RAM and storage. Other than that, there are no other major differences between the two phones when it comes to specs.
