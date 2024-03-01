Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Asus finally launches the ROG Phone 8/8 Pro in the US

Asus
@cosminvasile
Asus finally launches the ROG Phone 8/8 Pro in the US
Asus introduced the ROG Phone 8 series nearly two months ago, but the company’s gaming-oriented flagships only appeared in the United States this week. Unfortunately, even if you order one today, it will take about a month to get your hands on the phone.

If you’re going to the vanilla model, the ROG Phone 8 is now available for just $999.99, which includes a $100 pre-order discount. The ROG Phone 8 Pro model that comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs $1,199.99, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro Bundle (24GB/1TB) is priced to sell for no less than $1,499.99.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Bundle includes a complimentary AeroActive Cooler X besides the phone. It’s also worth mentioning that the US versions of the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro are compatible with GSM networks including AT&T, T-Mobile and MVNOs who use these carriers’ networks.

Currently, both phones are available in Phantom Black and Rebel Grey. They can be bought from the Asus online store and various US retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and Mobile Advance.

Although both flagships are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Pro model packs more RAM and storage. Other than that, there are no other major differences between the two phones when it comes to specs.

The ROG Phone 8 comes in two variants: 256/12GB and 256/16GB. The Pro version features either 512/16GB or 1TB/24GB, hence the price difference.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters

Latest News

Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless