Asus finally launches the ROG Phone 8/8 Pro in the US

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

Asus introduced theseries nearly two months ago , but the company’s gaming-oriented flagships only appeared in the United States this week. Unfortunately, even if you order one today, it will take about a month to get your hands on the phone.If you’re going to the vanilla model, the ROG Phone 8 is now available for just $999.99, which includes a $100 pre-order discount. ThePro model that comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs $1,199.99, while thePro Bundle (24GB/1TB) is priced to sell for no less than $1,499.99.ThePro Bundle includes a complimentary AeroActive Cooler X besides the phone. It’s also worth mentioning that the US versions of theandPro are compatible with GSM networks including AT&T, T-Mobile and MVNOs who use these carriers’ networks.Currently, both phones are available in Phantom Black and Rebel Grey. They can be bought from the Asus online store and various US retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and Mobile Advance.Although both flagships are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Pro model packs more RAM and storage. Other than that, there are no other major differences between the two phones when it comes to specs.Thecomes in two variants: 256/12GB and 256/16GB. The Pro version features either 512/16GB or 1TB/24GB, hence the price difference.