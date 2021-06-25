Are Amazon and Google encouraging fake reviews

Why are Amazon & Google being investigated by UK consumer law organizations?





This is not the first time the CMA's launching such an investigation. The first one - a more general examination of online firms and what they do to protect their customers from false reviews, took place last year. At the time, the CMA stumbled upon some more "specific" concerns regarding Amazon and Google, resulting in the current investigation, which focuses on the two companies.

Court case: Warning shots





Nothing has been confirmed just yet, as the investigation is underway - the CMA hasn't concluded on whether Amazon and Google have broken the law (at least at this stage). However, if Amazon and Google are found guilty of failing to protect their users (when they could), the CMA could step in and take further legal action.

How trading fake reviews on the internet works, and who's involved in it





Which? - a non-profit organization for protecting consumers, launched its own investigation on how fake reviews are traded on a massive scale. This looks into another piece of the puzzle - who's behind the business of review manipulation that targets Amazon's marketplace.



Which? signed up to 10 sites that offer "review manipulation services", and found over 700,000 product reviewers across just five businesses; a website that claimed to have processed $8.9m of refunds organized on Amazon; review campaigns that claim to be able to achieve "Amazon's Choice" status badge on products in 10-14 days; and even a website that sold contact and social media details for Amazon reviewers - which is basically a scarier version of app tracking.









A pair of Enacfire headphones that were being offered to reviewers for free instead of the usual £35 price on a review site, which had amassed 21,670 ratings and a 4.4-star customer score on Amazon.

A free Lavolta Acer laptop charger that also came with a £3 payment for a review and had a coveted Amazon's Choice endorsement.

An Owkey-branded Samsung Galaxy A20e phone cover with 226 ratings and an Amazon's Choice badge.

Which? shared the above-mentioned findings with Amazon, after which the Lavolta charger and Owkey phone had their "Amazon's Choice" badge removed. However, the Enacfire headphones continued to go up in ratings in the following months.



The UK and some other European countries are known for strict consumer law regulations. For example, when purchasing a brand new iPhone from Apple in England and Wales, people are entitled to a 6-year consumer law warranty from the date of delivery. That's five years for Scotland.



Under consumer laws in the UK, consumers are entitled to a free-of-charge repair and (depending on the circumstances) may be entitled to a replacement, discount or refund by the seller, of defective goods or goods which do not conform with the contract of sale. That's on top of Apple's own warranty.



