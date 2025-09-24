Home Discussions You are here How can the iPhone 17 Pro be dumb and delicate yet still popular? General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 4:08 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. It is amusing that Apple is dominating the sales market, yet someone still writes this article. This demonstrates the immense power of Apple and the intelligence of its users who are not falling for the deceptive AI gimmick and are being deceived by paying an extra $100 for devices that are defective, have a short battery life, or are riddled with malware and vulnerabilities. The facts are undeniable. Android enthusiasts may dislike it, but facts and numbers do not lie. For some reason, Apple has consistently outsold Samsung for three consecutive years. This must be for a reason, right? Apple today provides top-notch battery life, a bright screen, ample RAM, and all the storage you desire without raising prices. I am confident that a few more months of waiting for the AI refresh will not be detrimental. We already have superior writing tools compared to Google, and live translation is already available on Apple. Siri is satisfactory for now while we await the refresh. I am confident that a few more months of waiting for the AI refresh will not be detrimental. We already have superior writing tools compared to Google, and live translation is already available on Apple. Siri is satisfactory for now while we await the refresh. No matter what, Android users continue to be deceived by paying exorbitant prices for outdated hardware and gimmicky AI. ... Do you listen to yourself talking? Did Apple baptize you or something? Like 4 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Do you listen to yourself talking? Did Apple baptize you or something? ... Yes im anti google i have my reasons. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Great article, I agree 💯 Like Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵TuGa121 said: It is amusing that Apple is dominating the sales market, yet someone still writes this article. Is commenting on articles on Phonearena your job? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... All media would kill a Chinese phone with the same shortcomings, and no one would buy it. Whereas Apple easily gets a pass. Like 1 Reactions All Quote
Do you listen to yourself talking? Did Apple baptize you or something?
