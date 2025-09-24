Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

How can the iPhone 17 Pro be dumb and delicate yet still popular?

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago

It is amusing that Apple is dominating the sales market, yet someone still writes this article. This demonstrates the immense power of Apple and the intelligence of its users who are not falling for the deceptive AI gimmick and are being deceived by paying an extra $100 for devices that are defective, have a short battery life, or are riddled with malware and vulnerabilities. The facts are undeniable. Android enthusiasts may dislike it, but facts and numbers do not lie. For some reason, Apple has consistently outsold Samsung for three consecutive years. This must be for a reason, right? Apple today provides top-notch battery life, a bright screen, ample RAM, and all the storage you desire without raising prices. I am confident that a few more months of waiting for the AI refresh will not be detrimental. We already have superior writing tools compared to Google, and live translation is already available on Apple. Siri is satisfactory for now while we await the refresh. No matter what, Android users continue to be deceived by paying exorbitant prices for outdated hardware and gimmicky AI.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Do you listen to yourself talking? Did Apple baptize you or something?

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Yes im anti google i have my reasons.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Great article, I agree 💯

Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Is commenting on articles on Phonearena your job?

Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

All media would kill a Chinese phone with the same shortcomings, and no one would buy it. Whereas Apple easily gets a pass.

