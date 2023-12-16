Apple warns Apple Watch owners not to use a fake or counterfeit charger

In the support document, Apple explains how you can be sure that the charger you're using on your Apple Watch is a legitimate one. First, Apple's chargers for the Apple Watch are always white except that some include regulatory info printed on the cable. Chargers not made or certified by Apple for the Apple Watch are in different colors. To be legitimate, the charger must have one of the following model numbers printed on the cable:

A1570

A1598

A1647

A1714

A1768

A1923

A2055

A2056

A2086

A2255

A2256

A2257

A2458

A2515

A2652

A2879

When you check the manufacturer online of any authentic Apple Watch charger, it will show Apple as the manufacturer. And to check the charger, here is what you do:

Plug in your Apple Watch charging cable to your Mac. Select choose Apple menu > System Settings , then click General in the sidebar.

> , then click in the sidebar. Click About on the Right and then click on System Report and USB . Select watch charger and look for the name of the manufacturer.

on the Right and then click on and . Select watch charger and look for the name of the manufacturer. Again, it needs to say Apple to be authentic.





Third-party manufacturers who are certified by Apple to produce and sell watch chargers have certain "badges" on their packaging that will say "Made for Watch" with the Apple logo before the word watch. Look out for one the following badges on the packaging of the third-party Apple Watch charger you bought. If you don't find one of them on the packaging, return it to the place you bought it from.













One last way to check the authenticity of an Apple Watch charger, or any accessory for an Apple product really, is to click on this link and in the first field type in whether you are searching with the model number of the product, the brand, or the product's UPC or EAN code (the latter is a 13 digit European Article Number code similar to the UPC that is used in Europe). In the second field next to the first one, type in the actual model number, brand, or UPC/EAN code.



