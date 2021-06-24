$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone



Apple

Apple Tower Theatre store opens today in downtown LA; check out the photos

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 24, 2021, 8:50 AM
0
Apple Tower Theatre location opens today; check out the photos
Apple has completed the restoration and transformation of downtown Los Angeles’ historic Tower Theatre into its newest retail location. The Apple Tower Theatre store opens this morning at 10am PDT.

The Tower Theatre is one of Apple's biggest restoration projects


The new store becomes Apple’s 26th location in greater Los Angeles. It will employ almost 100 employees and be open Monday to Friday, providing both new and existing customers with support services and shopping help.

Apple is marking the Tower Theatre location’s opening by launching Today at Apple Creative Studios. It’s an eight to 12-week program that encourages young people who “face barriers to meaningful artistic education.”

It will include everything from hands-on sessions and access to Apple products to tuition on the industry and ongoing feedback about creative projects that participants may be working on.


As some background, the Tower Theatre was designed in 1927 as the first theater in Los Angeles wired to support film with sound. It was closed in 1988 and has remained empty ever since.

Apple says its efforts to restore the abandoned movie theater will allow it to be “enjoyed by generations to come.” The company worked with the City of Los Angeles and calls it one of its “most significant restoration projects to date.”


FEATURED VIDEO

