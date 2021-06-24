Apple Tower Theatre store opens today in downtown LA; check out the photos

Apple Tower Theatre store opens today in downtown LA; check out the photos0
The Tower Theatre is one of Apple's biggest restoration projects
The new store becomes Apple’s 26th location in greater Los Angeles. It will employ almost 100 employees and be open Monday to Friday, providing both new and existing customers with support services and shopping help.
It will include everything from hands-on sessions and access to Apple products to tuition on the industry and ongoing feedback about creative projects that participants may be working on.
As some background, the Tower Theatre was designed in 1927 as the first theater in Los Angeles wired to support film with sound. It was closed in 1988 and has remained empty ever since.
Apple says its efforts to restore the abandoned movie theater will allow it to be “enjoyed by generations to come.” The company worked with the City of Los Angeles and calls it one of its “most significant restoration projects to date.”
