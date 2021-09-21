Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Samsung Apple Tablets

Apple tops latest customer satisfaction survey; Samsung drops two places

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Apple tops latest customer satisfaction survey; Samsung drops two places
The iPhone has consistently ranked well in customer satisfaction surveys, but now it’s the turn of the iPad and MacBook, which together have helped Apple top the latest American Customer Satisfaction (ACSI) report.

This year's survey is based on interviews with 7,960 customers based in the US and chosen at random. The customers in question were contacted between July 7, 2020, and June 26, 2021

Apple maintained its customer satisfaction lead


Overall customer satisfaction in the US with personal computers (tablets, laptops, and desktops) increased one percentage point to 79% in the most recent edition of ACSI’s annual Household Appliance and Electronics Study.

Apple maintained its lead with an 82% satisfaction rating, matching its score from twelve months ago. HP followed in second place with an 80% rating, up from 77% in the 2022 survey.

Acer followed in third with a 79% score and Samsung matched that number. The latter occupied second place in 2020 with an 81% satisfaction rating, so this year’s drop is unlikely to please the South Korean brand.

Unfortunately, this year’s report doesn’t break down each brand’s performance by product category, so it’s unclear where Samsung has lost traction and where others have made improvements.

Customers are less satisfied with tablets than last year


Focusing on tablets, it seems that customers are less satisfied now than they were a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. The category’s score has dropped to 76% from 78%.

In terms of what customers like most, the ACSI survey suggests that manufacturers have nailed the overall design, ease of operating, and graphics performance of current-generation tablets.

But with future models there’s room to improve in the features department, as well as the chipset speed and availability of accessories. The latter could mean anything from cases and covers to chargers and adapters.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely coming soon, but Samsung's production is not going well
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely coming soon, but Samsung's production is not going well
How to FaceTime Android users from iPhone
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How to FaceTime Android users from iPhone
Pranksters redecorate Google’s SF office park in ‘Spirit Halloween’ signage
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Pranksters redecorate Google’s SF office park in ‘Spirit Halloween’ signage
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available right now, updated September 2021
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available right now, updated September 2021
Apple's first USB-C iPhone could be the iPhone 16
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Apple's first USB-C iPhone could be the iPhone 16
Motorola is preparing yet another impressive budget smartphone
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Motorola is preparing yet another impressive budget smartphone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless