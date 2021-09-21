Apple tops latest customer satisfaction survey; Samsung drops two places

Apple tops latest customer satisfaction survey; Samsung drops two places1
This year's survey is based on interviews with 7,960 customers based in the US and chosen at random. The customers in question were contacted between July 7, 2020, and June 26, 2021
Overall customer satisfaction in the US with personal computers (tablets, laptops, and desktops) increased one percentage point to 79% in the most recent edition of ACSI’s annual Household Appliance and Electronics Study.
Apple maintained its lead with an 82% satisfaction rating, matching its score from twelve months ago. HP followed in second place with an 80% rating, up from 77% in the 2022 survey.
Acer followed in third with a 79% score and Samsung matched that number. The latter occupied second place in 2020 with an 81% satisfaction rating, so this year’s drop is unlikely to please the South Korean brand.
Unfortunately, this year’s report doesn’t break down each brand’s performance by product category, so it’s unclear where Samsung has lost traction and where others have made improvements.
Focusing on tablets, it seems that customers are less satisfied now than they were a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. The category’s score has dropped to 76% from 78%.
In terms of what customers like most, the ACSI survey suggests that manufacturers have nailed the overall design, ease of operating, and graphics performance of current-generation tablets.
But with future models there’s room to improve in the features department, as well as the chipset speed and availability of accessories. The latter could mean anything from cases and covers to chargers and adapters.
