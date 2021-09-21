Apple tops latest customer satisfaction survey; Samsung drops two places





Apple maintained its customer satisfaction lead

Overall customer satisfaction in the US with personal computers (tablets, laptops, and desktops) increased one percentage point to 79% in the most recent edition of ACSI’s annual Household Appliance and Electronics Study.



maintained its lead with an 82% satisfaction rating, matching its score from twelve months ago. HP followed in second place with an 80% rating, up from 77% in the 2022 survey.



Acer followed in third with a 79% score and



Unfortunately, this year’s report doesn’t break down each brand’s performance by product category, so it’s unclear where Samsung has lost traction and where others have made improvements.

Customers are less satisfied with tablets than last year

Focusing on



In terms of what customers like most, the ACSI survey suggests that manufacturers have nailed the overall design, ease of operating, and graphics performance of current-generation tablets.



This year's survey is based on interviews with 7,960 customers based in the US and chosen at random. The customers in question were contacted between July 7, 2020, and June 26, 2021

The iPhone has consistently ranked well in customer satisfaction surveys, but now it’s the turn of the iPad and MacBook, which together have helped Apple top the latest American Customer Satisfaction (ACSI) report.