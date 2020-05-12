This year, WWDC will have something in common with American Idol
Late last night, we told you that Apple is embracing the iPhone's new role in the television industry. Even though some states are easing up on restrictions and lockdowns related to the pandemic, you certainly wouldn't want to be sitting in a television studio shoulder to shoulder with members of a live audience. That is why reality shows like American Idol are having contestants sing from their homes while the judges rate the performances from the safety of their living rooms.
The remainder of the WWDC schedule, which has yet to be announced, consists of sessions attended by developers who interact with Apple engineers. Developers, who normally pay $1,500 for the privilege of attending the event, will be able to stream it this year for free. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these sessions will be streamed using the iPhone. Gurman tweeted that if you've seen shows like American Idol, you'll know what WWDC will look like when streamed this year. The company already suggested that developers interested in virtually attending the virtual conference download the Apple Developers app from the App Store. That is where Apple will post the schedule for WWDC. The livestream most likely will be viewed through the Apple Developer website.