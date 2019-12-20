Accessories iOS Apple Camera

Apple to support third-party camera accessories for the iPhone through its MFi program

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 20, 2019, 7:23 PM
Apple to support third-party camera accessories for the iPhone through its MFi program
Third-party strobe and flash accessories that connect to an iPhone's Lightning port are coming according to 9to5Mac. Sources say that Apple has discussed new specs with manufacturers that are part of the Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing program. The new specs could lead to the production of lighting accessories that could be included as part of a battery case that connects to the Lightning port. This would allow these accessories to be powered by the case's internal battery.

While there currently are strobe accessories for the iPhone, such as the LumeCube, these connect to the handset via a Bluetooth connection and use the accessory maker's app to sync with the phone's shutter button. The new strobes support is available as a developer preview via Apple’s MFi program for accessory makers; it covers only the 2019 iPhone models (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max). It is possible that with the new specs, MFi supported lighting accessories will be able to work with the iPhone's default shutter button and third-party camera apps.


Apple has opened up its camera app this year, allowing the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro smart battery cases to launch the Camera app automatically when the camera button on the case is pressed. With the Camera app open, tapping on the button snaps a photo while a long press on the button records a QuickTake video. The feature, added this year to the iPhone, allows users to take a video while still in photo mode by long-pressing on the shutter.

Apple took iPhone photography to another level this year


Opening up the Camera app to these third-party MFi licensees is another step taken by Apple as it continues to be among the leaders in smartphone photography. This year, Apple added a Night Mode allowing viewable pictures to be snapped without a flash in dark or low-light situations. It also affixed an ultra-wide camera to the 2019 models and created Deep Fusion. This uses the AI capabilities of the A13 Bionic chipset to go through nine different exposures of a photo pixel-by-pixel to create the sharpest image with the least amount of noise. There is no question that Apple took photography on the iPhone to another level this year trying to catch up with Google when it comes to computational photography.

Next year, we can expect Apple to add a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to the 2020 iPhones. This sensor measures the time it takes for infrared light to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. With this data, more precise depth information can be measured which can improve augmented reality features and deliver a more natural-looking bokeh blur on portraits. ToF can also create secure 3D maps that could be employed for a rear-facing version of Face ID.

As for the MFi licensing program, you might be surprised to learn that it predates the introduction of the iPhone by two years. That's because it was originally introduced at Macworld on January 11, 2005, as a licensing program for accessories "Made for iPod." In exchange for a 10% cut of the action, licensees could adorn their product boxes with a special logo. The accessories used the earphone jack (if you don't know what that is, Google it) and the dock connectors. With the release of the iPhone in June 2007, the licensing program including accessories also designed for the iPhone. In 2010, iPad accessories were added as well.

Third-party manufacturers who are licensed to participate in the MFi program are briefed by Apple about specs that are important for them to know about. This is how the aforementioned sources learned about the new specs for strobes and other lighting accessories to be synced via the Lightning port on the new iPhones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 267; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Wonder if any accessory can fix the lens flare issue plaguing the iPhone 11 series. Something to maybe isolate the separate "burners," whose reflections are probably the cause.

posted on 32 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

is-video-game-addiction-real-why-are-mobile-games-addictive
Is video game addiction real, and are mobile games designed to be addictive?
samsung-android-10-updates-big-step-forward
Samsung's biggest step forward this year is almost going unnoticed
apple-iphone-12-sensor-shift-camera-tech
Apple's 2020 iPhones could introduce this big camera upgrade
Latest-OnePlus-8-Pro-leaks-specs-prices
Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leaks leave little to the imagination, reveal surprising specs
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-price-leak
Huge Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals price, detailed spec sheet
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-price
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
dish-chairman-trial-testimony-t-mobile-sprint-merger-close-completion
Dish Chairman brings T-Mobile/Sprint merger one step closer to the finish line
Sprints-former-CEO-says-carrier-can-survive-without-merger
Former Sprint CEO Claure testifies that without T-Mobile, Sprint will have to raise prices
Leaked-Galaxy-S11-and-S11-protectors-raise-questions-about-phone-calls
Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ protectors raise questions about phone calls

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless