Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple to launch iPhone 16 as Google destroys photography with new AI features | PA Show E16

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Google
PhoneArena Show Episode 16 header image
Apple to launch iPhone 16 as Google destroys photography with new AI features | PA Show E16
Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your support is greatly appreciated!

In this episode of the PhoneArena Show, we dive into the latest announcements and rumors surrounding Apple's highly anticipated September 9 event. The event promises to be packed with exciting reveals, including the potential introduction of an AI-infused Siri, which is hinted at in the official invite with a new glowing animation.

HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH PHONEARENA SHOW E16:
Video Thumbnail

We also speculate on the four new iPhones expected to be unveiled, alongside potentially three new Apple Watches – one of which might be rebranded as the Watch X to celebrate the 10th generation of Apple Watch. Additionally, we discuss the possibility of one or two new AirPods models making an appearance, and what the unusual choice of a Monday event could mean for Apple's strategy this year. With preorders likely to be set for September 13, and retail availability around September 20, we also touch on the expected pricing changes, particularly the rumored $100 increase for the Pro models.

But the conversation doesn't stop there. We delve into Google's latest innovation, the controversial Pixel Reimagine feature. This powerful tool, which goes far beyond Samsung's Sketch to Image, has the potential to revolutionize how we view photography and AI-generated images.

Lastly, we explore Gemini Live, Google's newest AI-powered conversation tool, available to Advanced subscribers. This feature allows for real-time, interactive conversations, where users can interrupt, dive deeper into topics, or pause and resume discussions later. Whether for brainstorming or just casual conversation, Gemini Live is pushing the boundaries of AI interaction these days.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation

Latest News

Apple could add another device to be unveiled during its "Glowtime" event on September 9th
Apple could add another device to be unveiled during its "Glowtime" event on September 9th
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) users complain display is too dim, Google promises fix
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) users complain display is too dim, Google promises fix
Apple is claiming stake in ChatGPT's $100 billion future
Apple is claiming stake in ChatGPT's $100 billion future
At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention
At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention
This leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks very familiar, but is that a bad thing?
This leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks very familiar, but is that a bad thing?
It's not too late to snag the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 for 20% off on Amazon
It's not too late to snag the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 for 20% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless