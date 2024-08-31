Apple to launch iPhone 16 as Google destroys photography with new AI features | PA Show E16

In this episode of the PhoneArena Show, we dive into the latest announcements and rumors surrounding Apple's highly anticipated September 9 event. The event promises to be packed with exciting reveals, including the potential introduction of an AI-infused Siri, which is hinted at in the official invite with a new glowing animation.





We also speculate on the four new iPhones expected to be unveiled, alongside potentially three new Apple Watches – one of which might be rebranded as the Watch X to celebrate the 10th generation of Apple Watch. Additionally, we discuss the possibility of one or two new AirPods models making an appearance, and what the unusual choice of a Monday event could mean for Apple's strategy this year. With preorders likely to be set for September 13, and retail availability around September 20, we also touch on the expected pricing changes, particularly the rumored $100 increase for the Pro models.



But the conversation doesn't stop there. We delve into Google's latest innovation, the controversial Pixel Reimagine feature. This powerful tool, which goes far beyond Samsung's Sketch to Image, has the potential to revolutionize how we view photography and AI-generated images.



Lastly, we explore Gemini Live, Google's newest AI-powered conversation tool, available to Advanced subscribers. This feature allows for real-time, interactive conversations, where users can interrupt, dive deeper into topics, or pause and resume discussions later. Whether for brainstorming or just casual conversation, Gemini Live is pushing the boundaries of AI interaction these days.

