Swift Playgrounds 4 lets iPads submit apps to the App Store without a Mac

Build iPhone and iPad apps with SwiftUI right on your iPad (requires iPadOS 15.2 or later)

App Store Connect integration lets you upload your finished app to the App Store

App Preview shows live updates as you make changes to your app

Full-screen preview lets you see your app edge-to-edge

Smart, inline code suggestions help you write code quickly and accurately

App Projects make it easy to move projects to Xcode and back

Project-wide search finds results across multiple files

Snippets Library provides hundreds of SwiftUI controls, symbols, and colors

Swift Package support lets you include publicly-available code to enhance your apps

The Swift Playgrounds 4 app was announced at WWDC earlier this year. There were developers who received early copies of the app and gave very positive feedback.Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4 can be used for creating apps even by people who don’t know how to write code. The app includes lessons on the concepts of coding which advance as the user progresses. The Swift Playgrounds app is an alternative to Apple’s main programming app, Xcode. The two apps are enabled to transfer codes back and forth between them, which is very useful to advanced developers.Do you want to try to make your first Apple Swift app? You can download Swift Playgrounds 4 for iPadOS here and for macOS from here . Here’s a full list of the new features on the iPad version of the app: