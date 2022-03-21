 Apple services were down, some have been restored [All back online] - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Apple

Apple services were down, some have been restored [All back online]

Anam Hamid
By
1
Apple services were down, some have been restored [All back online]
Update: All the services are now back up. It appears that the problem lasted more than 3 hours and it's not known what led to it.

The original story continues below.

###

If you are having a problem accessing Apple services, it's not just you, as many of the Cupertino giant's services, including iCloud are down currently. 

A quick look at Apple's System Status page shows multiple services, including App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Podcasts are experiencing outages.

Apple is actively working to resolve the issues, and a number of services that were previously affected have been restored. These include, but are not limited to, Device Enrollment Program, Find My, iCloud Account & Sign In, and most Maps-related functions.

Per site status tracking platform Downdetector (via BBC), over 4,000 users have reported problems with Apple Music so far, and around 4,000 said they faced problems with iCloud.


