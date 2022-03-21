Apple services were down, some have been restored [All back online]

Update : All the services are now back up. It appears that the problem lasted more than 3 hours and it's not known what led to it.





The original story continues below.





###





If you are having a problem accessing Apple services, it's not just you, as many of the Cupertino giant's services, including iCloud are down currently.





A quick look at Apple's System Status page shows multiple services, including App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Podcasts are experiencing outages.





Apple is actively working to resolve the issues, and a number of services that were previously affected have been restored. These include, but are not limited to, Device Enrollment Program, Find My, iCloud Account & Sign In, and most Maps-related functions.





BBC Per site status tracking platform Downdetector (via), over 4,000 users have reported problems with Apple Music so far, and around 4,000 said they faced problems with iCloud.





Apple store systems are down and they’re literally doing everything on paper lol pic.twitter.com/tdNpVPIepw — Michael Billig (@michael_billig) March 21, 2022

