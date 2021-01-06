Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Apple

Apple services break revenue records, enter 2021 stronger than ever

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jan 06, 2021, 9:15 AM
Apple services break revenue records, enter 2021 stronger than ever
The beginning of each year is as much about looking forward as it is about looking back at what transpired the year before. And Apple didn't waste much time sharing insights about the services segment of its business. In a press release on Apple's newsroom the company gave itself a nice pat on the back for a job well done in 2020.

The post is quite long, so we'll give you a short summary of the interesting parts, skipping the fluff about how life-changing Apple's software products are.

Apple isn't sharing exact numbers regarding revenue from services for the whole year (or past quarter) just yet. We'll probably have to wait for the next quarterly investors' call for that. However, there are a couple of numbers in the press release that give us a pretty good idea of how profitable Apple services are. During the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve, Apple users spent $1.8 billion on digital goods and services provided by the App Store. Of course, that includes purchases made from third-party apps from which Apple takes its notorious 30% cut. Apple notes that the cash stream was "driven largely by spending on games", clearly showing that the mobile gaming industry's growth is far from its peak.

Perhaps more shocking is the second number. $540 million spent on New Year's day alone, a record for Apple. Now that's what we call a good start of the year. No doubt a big part of that sum was also spent on virtual in-game currencies.

2020 saw the release of a brand-new Apple service, the workout focused Fitness+. With it Apple covers yet another popular activity, making its Apple Watch more useful and adding another revenue stream in the process. 

Apple Pay is becoming more popular than ever as the company shares that 90% of stores in the US accept it as a payment method. The record-holder in that category is Australia where Apple says 99% of stores accept Apple Pay, while in the UK that percentage is 85%. 

Once again, Apple services prove why they deserve to be a major focus of the company's attention and are perhaps the key to Apple's long-term dominance in the market.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple AirPods Max review: disregard the hype
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals leak, free Buds Pro in tow
Popular stories
This is what Samsung's Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could look like
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event: how and when to watch the live stream

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash
Popular stories
S Pen might not be the only thing Galaxy S21 series borrows from the Galaxy Note 20
Popular stories
T-Mobile ends 2020 on a decidedly low note with yet another big 'security incident'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless