Apple replaces its iTunes Pass with a new Apple Pay card on iOS 15.5

The iTunes Pass is dead. Long live the Apple Account Card! Yes, as 9to5Mac spotted, Apple has rolled out the new feature to the Wallet app for the latest version of iOS — iOS 15.5 — and users will now see the new Apple Account Card option instead of the outdated iTunes Pass.

It must be noted that the Apple Account Card replaces iTunes Pass but retains the same functionality. It can be used to buy subscriptions, music, movies, apps, and Apple products.

However, the Apple Account Card is more convenient to use than its predecessor. For example, next time you are in an Apple retail store, instead of showing a QR code for the retailer to scan, you can simply use Apple Pay to complete your transaction. Also, the Apple Account Card is easier to set up than the iTunes Pass. Simply press the "+" button in the Wallet app, then tap "Add Apple Account" to complete the setup.

If you don’t see it there, it’s probably because you don’t have any money left in your Apple ID. To check your balance on your iPhone, open the App Store app and tap on your profile picture in the top right. If you have money in your account, you will see the amount just below your name. If you don't see anything, you don't have any balance.

Frankly, it is no surprise that Apple has decided to rebrand its iTunes Pass as, in recent years, Apple has been shifting away from the iTunes brand. Also, back in April, during the iOS 15.5 beta, rumors began to surface that Apple could be working on replacing its iTunes Pass with the new Apple Pay card.
