Apple might finally ditch the Lightning connector... But not because it wants to

As such, some members of the European Parliament are now looking to pass a law that’d force companies to commit to one port in the region. The proposed options include the legacy micro-USB port, Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, and the much more common USB-C.



A vote on the matter is scheduled to take place during the next parliamentary session. However, there is still a strong possibility that members will vote for a voluntary approach, which would allow companies such as Apple to simply ignore the regulations.



In a response to the idea last year, Apple argued that forcing all smartphones to have the same port would “freeze innovation.” It also argued that, because more than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using Lightning, it’d result in an “unprecedented volume of electronic waste” that’d be bad for the environment.



Apple also suggested it could tiptoe around the regulations by including what it calls “unnecessary cables or external adapters” inside boxes. Whether the EU plans to include something to stop this, however, remains to be seen.



