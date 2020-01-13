iOS Apple

Apple might finally ditch the Lightning connector... But not because it wants to

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 13, 2020, 2:19 PM
Apple has been using the Lightning connector on iPhones since 2012 and has so far shown no interest in replacing it with USB-C despite pleas from users. But if the European Union has its way, Apple may be forced to adopt the standard against its will.

European lawmakers today debated (via MacRumors) whether all smartphones and tablets, in addition to other portable devices, should have a standardized port to reduce waste and increase convenience. The European Union already encourages tech companies to do so but believes efforts have so far fallen “short.” 

As such, some members of the European Parliament are now looking to pass a law that’d force companies to commit to one port in the region. The proposed options include the legacy micro-USB port, Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, and the much more common USB-C. 

A vote on the matter is scheduled to take place during the next parliamentary session. However, there is still a strong possibility that members will vote for a voluntary approach, which would allow companies such as Apple to simply ignore the regulations.

In a response to the idea last year, Apple argued that forcing all smartphones to have the same port would “freeze innovation.” It also argued that, because more than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using Lightning, it’d result in an “unprecedented volume of electronic waste” that’d be bad for the environment. 

Apple also suggested it could tiptoe around the regulations by including what it calls “unnecessary cables or external adapters” inside boxes. Whether the EU plans to include something to stop this, however, remains to be seen.

Eclectech
Reply

1. Eclectech

Posts: 359; Member since: May 01, 2013

Apple will not be forced to do anything they don't want to. They're far too arrogant and prefer to dictate what customers want rather than listen.

posted on 17 min ago

