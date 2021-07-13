Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 2022

Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 20220
According to reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is rumored to include a periscope telephoto lens with at least one of the 2022 iPhone 14 models. Toward that end, the company was awarded a patent for some of the tech necessary to create the feature. With a periscope lens, which could be limited to the iPhone Pro Max 14 for its first appearance, Apple could offer 10x optical zoom or higher.
As mentioned earlier in this story, Apple's patent envisions the use of two prisms. The patent says, "The prisms provide a “folded” optical axis for the camera, for example to reduce the Z-height of the camera. The lens system includes a lens stack including one or more refractive lens elements mounted in a lens barrel, and an aperture stop located at or in front of a first lens element in the stack."
A photo sensor can also be found in the system along with an optional infrared filter. The technology delivers 3x optical zoom and high-resolution images. Apple was awarded U.S. patent number 11,061,213.