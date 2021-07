Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 2022

According to reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is rumored to include a periscope telephoto lens with at least one of the 2022 iPhone 14 models. Toward that end, the company was awarded a patent for some of the tech necessary to create the feature. With a periscope lens, which could be limited to the iPhone Pro Max 14 for its first appearance, Apple could offer 10x optical zoom or higher.





Patently Apple (via 9to5Mac ) was first to post about a new patent awarded to Apple for a folded camera that could be used in situations where the company is limited by the space available. Apple's folded camera might be made up of a pair of prisms with a lens system between them. The latter "includes an aperture stop and lens elements with refractive power mounted in a lens barrel. The prisms and lens system may collectively be referred to as an optical system."





Because a smartphone doesn't have the thickness required to accommodate the focal length to create a more powerful optical zoom, the lens needed for such a feature is housed vertically inside the smartphone body with a prism mirror system employed to extend the focal length. While Oppo introduced the periscope camera at MWC in 2017 , the first phone to sport such a system was Huawei's P30 Pro in 2019.











As mentioned earlier in this story, Apple's patent envisions the use of two prisms. The patent says, "The prisms provide a “folded” optical axis for the camera, for example to reduce the Z-height of the camera. The lens system includes a lens stack including one or more refractive lens elements mounted in a lens barrel, and an aperture stop located at or in front of a first lens element in the stack."





A photo sensor can also be found in the system along with an optional infrared filter. The technology delivers 3x optical zoom and high-resolution images. Apple was awarded U.S. patent number 11,061,213.