Apple's latest iPhone ads focus on this one new feature
When Apple introduced the 2019 iPhone models it introduced some changes to the rear camera system including the addition of an ultra-wide camera, a Night Mode that takes viewable photos in the dark and in low-light environments without a flash, and Deep Fusion. The latter system fuses nine exposures and in one-second, utilizes AI to go through 24 million pixels pixel-by-pixel until the sharpest image with the lowest amount of noise is created.
The next television ad is another 15-second spot that once again uses the slow-motion slofie setting, this time to create what Apple calls "an epic dance video." At regular playback speed from a wider angle, we can see that this "epic video" is simply some guy getting drenched from a lawn sprinkler. The fourth and final ad runs for 15 seconds and shows how someone recorded at full-speed blubbering incoherently appears to be doing some interesting things with his face when recorded in slow-motion. The music on the last two videos includes "Tangerine" by Aaron Childs, and "Fresh, Wild, Fly, and Bold" by the Cold Crush Brothers respectively.
The point of all four commercials is that with the iPhone 11, the front-facing camera recording at 120fps and your imagination, unexciting everyday occurrences can be turned into interesting videos to share. You probably will see some or all of these ads during this weekend's NFL telecasts.
6 Comments
1. ahmadkun
Posts: 681; Member since: May 02, 2016
posted on 3 hours ago 0
2. ahmadkun
Posts: 681; Member since: May 02, 2016
posted on 3 hours ago 1
3. darkkjedii
Posts: 31715; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on 2 hours ago 0
4. icdvtrvt
Posts: 44; Member since: May 05, 2014
posted on 2 hours ago 0
5. Vokilam
Posts: 1413; Member since: Mar 15, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
6. darkkjedii
Posts: 31715; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on 51 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):