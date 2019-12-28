iOS Apple Camera

Apple's latest iPhone ads focus on this one new feature

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 28, 2019, 5:39 PM
When Apple introduced the 2019 iPhone models it introduced some changes to the rear camera system including the addition of an ultra-wide camera, a Night Mode that takes viewable photos in the dark and in low-light environments without a flash, and Deep Fusion. The latter system fuses nine exposures and in one-second, utilizes AI to go through 24 million pixels pixel-by-pixel until the sharpest image with the lowest amount of noise is created. 

Apple also coined a whole new term to describe its new slow-motion selfies feature, slofies. And today the company released four ads focused on the feature which records video using the front-facing camera at 120fps. The first spot is a 15-second commercial that shows three women dancing in slow-motion to "Jet Black" by Channel Tres. The Group slofie looks like it was recorded in a club with a dark setting and what looks like neon lighting in the background. But when the video reverts to a wider shot at regular speed, we see that it was recorded in a convenience store inside a freezer where ice is stored.

The next spot runs for 30-seconds and with "Dream Dream Dream" by Madeon playing in the background, we see a girl posing like a model with a nice breeze effect. But the wind soon gets to be too much as her face becomes distorted. As it turns out, the girl's brother was blowing a hair dryer into her face to create the windy look. If this ad looks familiar, it's because Apple played it to the audience at the Steve Jobs Theater (and those watching the streaming video) when the 2019 iPhones were unveiled in September.

The next television ad is another 15-second spot that once again uses the slow-motion slofie setting, this time to create what Apple calls "an epic dance video." At regular playback speed from a wider angle, we can see that this "epic video" is simply some guy getting drenched from a lawn sprinkler. The fourth and final ad runs for 15 seconds and shows how someone recorded at full-speed blubbering incoherently appears to be doing some interesting things with his face when recorded in slow-motion. The music on the last two videos includes "Tangerine" by Aaron Childs, and "Fresh, Wild, Fly, and Bold" by the Cold Crush Brothers respectively.

The point of all four commercials is that with the iPhone 11, the front-facing camera recording at 120fps and your imagination, unexciting everyday occurrences can be turned into interesting videos to share. You probably will see some or all of these ads during this weekend's NFL telecasts.

ahmadkun
Reply

1. ahmadkun

Posts: 681; Member since: May 02, 2016

Cringe at level max

posted on 3 hours ago

ahmadkun
Reply

2. ahmadkun

Posts: 681; Member since: May 02, 2016

I upgraded my iPhone 7 to iPhone X, I don't see Slofie or any other feature deserves to pay extra for

posted on 3 hours ago

darkkjedii
Reply

3. darkkjedii

Posts: 31715; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

That feature isn't on the X. 11/Pro.

posted on 2 hours ago

icdvtrvt
Reply

4. icdvtrvt

Posts: 44; Member since: May 05, 2014

And hence that is why ahmadkun bought the X instead of the 11/Pro b/c it's not worth paying extra money for a worthless extra (or for what they see as a worthless extra, as do I).

posted on 2 hours ago

Vokilam
Reply

5. Vokilam

Posts: 1413; Member since: Mar 15, 2018

I disagree. If your upgrading - extra $100 is worth for the new camera.

posted on 1 hour ago

darkkjedii
Reply

6. darkkjedii

Posts: 31715; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

People spend their money on what they want. The iPhone Pro Max is missing 6 killer features that I love, and I still think it's worth having. My tastes are mine, not yours.

posted on 51 min ago

