Apple's new limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds are a love letter to NBA fans

Apple's new limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds are a love letter to NBA fans0
As with all limited-edition products, this one isn’t much different than the regular models except for the looks. Think of these as reskinned versions of the Powerbeats Pro. Although they’re not yet available for purchase, customers will soon be able to pick up the NBA75 Ivory earbuds for $250.
Just like the regular variants, these limited-edition Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory earbuds are sweat and water resistant. Also, they promise to offer up to 9 hours of listening or up to 24 hours with Charging Case. They feature Siri support and volume/track controls on each earbud, voice capability, as well as Auto Play/Pause.