Accessories Apple Audio

Apple's new limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds are a love letter to NBA fans

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Apple's new limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds are a love letter to NBA fans
Apple is about to launch a new pair of limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds, which are meant to celebrate NBA’s 75th anniversary. If you’re not an NBA fan, then you probably don’t know that the NBA’s milestone 75th Anniversary Season will be a celebration that lasts throughout the 2021-2022 campaign.

The anniversary will pay tribute to generations of basketball fans around the world, as well as current and former players and coaches. The new limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds are Apple’s tribute to basketball and a love letter for NBA fans.

As with all limited-edition products, this one isn’t much different than the regular models except for the looks. Think of these as reskinned versions of the Powerbeats Pro. Although they’re not yet available for purchase, customers will soon be able to pick up the NBA75 Ivory earbuds for $250.

Just like the regular variants, these limited-edition Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory earbuds are sweat and water resistant. Also, they promise to offer up to 9 hours of listening or up to 24 hours with Charging Case. They feature Siri support and volume/track controls on each earbud, voice capability, as well as Auto Play/Pause.

