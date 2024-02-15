Apple Notes app crashing for many after iOS 17 update and there is no fix in sight
Apple Notes app is one of the core apps on iOS, and it is one of the best examples of the power of the Apple ecosystem.
It syncs across iPhone, iPad and Macs effortlessly, it supports various styles of formatting and is generally great. And unlike other notes applications with cross-device syncing capabilities, it is also free to use.
The issue seems to be with iCloud sync particularly as most of the users who have this problem report that once they turn the iCloud sync off, the app would work normally. But the moment the sync is turned back on, the app would crash a few moments after opening it, so it is impossible to write new notes or even search and view your older notes.
Unfortunately, having your notes sync is one of the main benefits of using the Apple Notes in the first place.
Users have tried various tactics to try to fix this issue, and a small number of users have apparently succeeded with this one: hard press on the app and take a photo / scan a document. Some have also suggested simply deleting the app and installing it back again.
So if you have this same issue, you might want to give it a try.
Your other option is to open a ticket with Apple, so hopefully the issue gets noticed faster by the company’s engineers.
Yours truly has also suffered from the same problem for months with none of the suggested solutions working so far.
We hope this article will bring some attention to the issue, and meanwhile, let us know in the comments if you have found a different solution for the Apple Notes crashing issue in iOS 17.
Unfortunately, after Apple released iOS 17, the Apple Notes app keeps on crashing for a growing number of users and complaints have been piling up for months (one example is this thread on Reddit). So far, there is no solution in sight.
Apple Notes has been broken for more than five months now for some users
