Apple Maps adds recommendations from experts like Michelin, Golf Digest and more

Apple Maps and Google Maps are battling each other for leadership in the market for turn-by-turn navigation apps. Google Maps is considered the leader, but Apple is always looking for ways it can cut into that lead. Starting today Apple Maps users can look for top ranked eateries, hotels, and golf courses by using the rankings and opinions from experts such as MICHELIN (as in MICHELIN stars), Golf Digest, and The Infatuation.





With the update, place cards for Apple Maps will now include "distinctions, descriptions, and images" from expert sources. With select hotels, Apple Maps users will now be able to book rooms directly from Apple Maps, make restaurant reservations through MICHELIN for some eateries, and even set tee times (not tea times) using Supreme Golf which is a feature coming soon to Apple Maps.





-David Dorn, Apple's senior director of Internet Software and Services Product

Apple says that "By bringing MICHELIN Guide’s restaurant and hotel distinctions into the Apple Maps app, we are providing travelers and food enthusiasts with easy and convenient access to MICHELIN’s curated recommendations and insights for their next memorable experience."







Paul Needham, CEO of The Infatuation said, "Apple and The Infatuation share a commitment to high-quality content — and we are thrilled to soon bring our authentic, relatable, and curated restaurant recommendations to Apple Maps. It’s important for us to meet users where they are, and we know Apple Maps is a key part of their daily lives, making this integration a natural fit."





Lastly, "As the leading authority in golf course rankings and reviews, Golf Digest is proud to bring our trusted insights to Apple Maps," said Meredith Bausback, Golf Digest’s vice president of Marketing & Audience Development. With Golf Digest's knowledge, golfers will be able to use Apple Maps to choose the courses they'd prefer to play on based on the ratings compiled by Golf Digest.











To use this feature, and there is no reason why Apple Maps users shouldn't ask for advice from experts, open Apple Maps and in the Search Maps field, type in Michelin Guide to call up the guide in Apple Maps. You can also type in The Infatuation and Golf Digest to see highly rated restaurants and golf courses respectively.



It's doubtful that a feature like this will get many Google Maps users to switch to Apple Maps but it could convince some to give Apple Maps a shot especially since golfers like to try out courses that they've never played before.

