Apple gives in to Korea’s law and allows outside payments to developers

No matter how effective things turn out to be, the successful implementation of the regulation itself is enough of a big step on its own. It is the first domino to be pushed and could likely be the one to set a chain reaction across other countries that will try and achieve the same goal in their way.

The first of its kind, a law preventing app market operators—the likes of Apple and Google —from necessitating app developers to use specific payment systems was imposed by Korea’s National Assembly in September 2021. Today, on January 11, 2022, Apple has agreed to the regulation and will allow payment systems different from its own in the App Store. (Apple did not say the exact fee it will be charging app developers for using an outside payment system, but it did say it will be lower than that for its own, which is 30 percent. The exact commission rate for outside payments and the date on which it will be implemented will be determined after discussions with Korea’s ICT regulator are finished, said the tech giant.Google agreed to the new regulation a bit earlier, back on December 18. It charges 26 percent for outside payments. It’s expected that Apple will decide on a similar percentage as well.While this might seem like a huge win for app developers, and it is a win, some industry officials are concerned about whether there will be any substantial effects. One such official said that, in actuality, it is much easier and more convenient for developers to use the payment systems that Apple or Google offer, for example, than to do that with outside ones.A good example of that is the payment system of Korea’s own One Store market operator. Even though it charges only 5 percent commission for using outside payment methods and 20 percent for its in-house one, developers choose to use the latter.