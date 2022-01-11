Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Apps

Apple gives in to Korea’s law and allows outside payments to developers

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
2
Apple gives in to Korea’s law and allows outside payments to developers
The first of its kind, a law preventing app market operators—the likes of Apple and Google—from necessitating app developers to use specific payment systems was imposed by Korea’s National Assembly in September 2021. Today, on January 11, 2022, Apple has agreed to the regulation and will allow payment systems different from its own in the App Store. (via KoreaTimes)

Apple did not say the exact fee it will be charging app developers for using an outside payment system, but it did say it will be lower than that for its own, which is 30 percent. The exact commission rate for outside payments and the date on which it will be implemented will be determined after discussions with Korea’s ICT regulator are finished, said the tech giant.

Google agreed to the new regulation a bit earlier, back on December 18. It charges 26 percent for outside payments. It’s expected that Apple will decide on a similar percentage as well.

While this might seem like a huge win for app developers, and it is a win, some industry officials are concerned about whether there will be any substantial effects. One such official said that, in actuality, it is much easier and more convenient for developers to use the payment systems that Apple or Google offer, for example, than to do that with outside ones.

A good example of that is the payment system of Korea’s own One Store market operator. Even though it charges only 5 percent commission for using outside payment methods and 20 percent for its in-house one, developers choose to use the latter.

The regulation, therefore, does not help app developers at all. It will only end up burdening app users because app developers will reflect commissions charged for payment systems at the prices of their apps. But this is the furthest a government can regulate, given that most countries operate under a capitalist system.
...said also the official.

No matter how effective things turn out to be, the successful implementation of the regulation itself is enough of a big step on its own. It is the first domino to be pushed and could likely be the one to set a chain reaction across other countries that will try and achieve the same goal in their way.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch deal comes from Best Buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch deal comes from Best Buy
-$200
iPad Pro with Samsung-made OLED panel could come in 2024 (on one condition)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iPad Pro with Samsung-made OLED panel could come in 2024 (on one condition)
Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release
OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China: specs and details
by Rado Minkov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China: specs and details
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless