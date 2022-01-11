Apple gives in to Korea’s law and allows outside payments to developers

Apple gives in to Korea’s law and allows outside payments to developers2
Google agreed to the new regulation a bit earlier, back on December 18. It charges 26 percent for outside payments. It’s expected that Apple will decide on a similar percentage as well.
A good example of that is the payment system of Korea’s own One Store market operator. Even though it charges only 5 percent commission for using outside payment methods and 20 percent for its in-house one, developers choose to use the latter.
The regulation, therefore, does not help app developers at all. It will only end up burdening app users because app developers will reflect commissions charged for payment systems at the prices of their apps. But this is the furthest a government can regulate, given that most countries operate under a capitalist system.
No matter how effective things turn out to be, the successful implementation of the regulation itself is enough of a big step on its own. It is the first domino to be pushed and could likely be the one to set a chain reaction across other countries that will try and achieve the same goal in their way.