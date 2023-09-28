Get the M1-powered iPad Air (2022) for less on Amazon and score a great workhorse/entertainment tablet

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 64GB: Save $99! Get the 64GB iPad Air 2022 from Amazon and save $99 in the process. The tablet has amazing performance and is good for work, gaming and even for binge-watching Apple TV+ $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB: Save $99! Get the 256GB iPad Air 2022 from Amazon and save $99 in the process. The tablet has amazing performance and is good for work, gaming and even for binge-watching Apple TV+. $99 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

The 5th generation iPad Air sports 8GB of RAM and is powered by Apple's pretty powerful M1 chip. In other words, this slate can easily become your new workhorse tablet since it has enough firepower to run heavy apps. And when you are done with your work — or homework, if you are a student— and are ready for some binge-watching of your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series, a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 1640 x 2360 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate will take care of you having an incredible watching experience.The Pad Air 2022 is indeed incredible. Not only it can run heavy apps and games, but it's also awesome for entertainment, and surely the art on the Mural of Souls in the Imperial Palace will look amazing — shoutout to all Foundation fans. Just be sure to act fast and grab an M1 Pad Air at a discounted price today since that nice discount may be history tomorrow.