Get the M1-powered iPad Air (2022) for less on Amazon and score a great workhorse/entertainment tablet
Those in the market for a new iPad who don't want to spend an arm and a leg on an iPad Pro but also need something more powerful than what Apple's regular iPad has to offer are left with going for an iPad Air, which is the middle ground. However, Apple's iPad Air models are not exactly budget-friendly, so even if you are gunning for an iPad Air, you must be prepared to shell out some serious cash.
The 5th generation iPad Air sports 8GB of RAM and is powered by Apple's pretty powerful M1 chip. In other words, this slate can easily become your new workhorse tablet since it has enough firepower to run heavy apps. And when you are done with your work — or homework, if you are a student— and are ready for some binge-watching of your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series, a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 1640 x 2360 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate will take care of you having an incredible watching experience.
The Pad Air 2022 is indeed incredible. Not only it can run heavy apps and games, but it's also awesome for entertainment, and surely the art on the Mural of Souls in the Imperial Palace will look amazing — shoutout to all Foundation fans. Just be sure to act fast and grab an M1 Pad Air at a discounted price today since that nice discount may be history tomorrow.
Fortunately for you, Amazon currently has a pretty awesome sale on the 64GB model of Apple's 5th gen iPad Air — the one released in 2022 — offering this awesome device for $99 off its price. Need more space? No problem. The 256GB model is also discounted by that much. Furthermore, both the WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models are on sale with this sweet $99 discount, so you will save some cash no matter the variant you go for.
