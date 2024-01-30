Amazon UK discounts the 10th-gen Apple iPad to a new all time low, letting you start living the iPad life on the cheap
Apple's iPads pack remarkable performance. Furthermore, they are elegant and are worth every single penny spent. However, acquiring one of Apple's iPads is a substantial financial investment.
That said, Amazon UK currently has a really sweet deal on the 10th Gen iPad 10.9-inch released in 2022, allowing bargain hunters located in the UK to snatch this awesome tablet at an even more awesome £110 discount. Furthermore, all versions of the slate are discounted by that much, so you'll score amazing savings regardless of the variant you go for.
The iPad 10.9-inch is Apple's budget-friendly slate and as such packs less power than its Air and Pro cousins. That said, the A14 Bionic chip on board, which is the same silicon that powers the iPhone 12 lineup, still packs a punch and delivers good performance. So, the slate should be able to deal even with more demanding tasks without issues.
Moreover, the 10th-gen iPad packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution, which may not be on par with the Retina displays on the more expensive iPads, but it still delivers good pictures with natural-looking colors, good enough for entertainment on a budget.
The iPad 10th-gen allows you to live the iPad experience without breaking the bank. Also, this bad boy is now even more affordable, thanks to Amazon UK's sweet discount. However, this offer most likely has an expiration date, therefore we suggest you take advantage of it now!
On the battery front, the 10th-gen iPad sports a 28.6Wh battery, which can easily last you two days on a single charge with regular usage. Moreover, the tablet comes with a 20W USB-C charging brick inside the box and takes around two hours and twenty-two minutes to charge itself to 100%.
