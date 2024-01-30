Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Amazon UK discounts the 10th-gen Apple iPad to a new all time low, letting you start living the iPad life on the cheap

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK discounts the 10th-gen Apple iPad to a new all time, letting you start living the iPad lif
Apple's iPads pack remarkable performance. Furthermore, they are elegant and are worth every single penny spent. However, acquiring one of Apple's iPads is a substantial financial investment.

That said, Amazon UK currently has a really sweet deal on the 10th Gen iPad 10.9-inch released in 2022, allowing bargain hunters located in the UK to snatch this awesome tablet at an even more awesome £110 discount. Furthermore, all versions of the slate are discounted by that much, so you'll score amazing savings regardless of the variant you go for.

Apple iPad 10th-gen: Save £110!

Get the 10th-gen Apple iPad on Amazon UK and save £110 in the process. All versions of the tablet are discounted by that much, which means you'll score sweet savings regardless of the model you go for.
£110 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


The iPad 10.9-inch is Apple's budget-friendly slate and as such packs less power than its Air and Pro cousins. That said, the A14 Bionic chip on board, which is the same silicon that powers the iPhone 12 lineup, still packs a punch and delivers good performance. So, the slate should be able to deal even with more demanding tasks without issues.

Moreover, the 10th-gen iPad packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution, which may not be on par with the Retina displays on the more expensive iPads, but it still delivers good pictures with natural-looking colors, good enough for entertainment on a budget.

On the battery front, the 10th-gen iPad sports a 28.6Wh battery, which can easily last you two days on a single charge with regular usage. Moreover, the tablet comes with a 20W USB-C charging brick inside the box and takes around two hours and twenty-two minutes to charge itself to 100%.

The iPad 10th-gen allows you to live the iPad experience without breaking the bank. Also, this bad boy is now even more affordable, thanks to Amazon UK's sweet discount. However, this offer most likely has an expiration date, therefore we suggest you take advantage of it now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless