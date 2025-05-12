Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Apple iOS 19 launch later this year spells the end for outdated smart Home app

The next iPhone software release sets a ticking clock for anyone still running the older Home architecture.

iOS Apple
Image of Apple Smart Home app
Apple has confirmed that when iOS 19 arrives later this year, the old version of the Home app backend will stop working, so you will need to upgrade the system that manages your lights, locks, and sensors before installing the new software. The detail appears in a freshly updated support note, which says support for the previous architecture ends in fall 2025. 

Apple first tried to push a faster and more reliable Home platform in iOS 16.2. However, early adopters met pairing errors, so the company rolled it back, polished the code, and shipped it again in iOS 16.4. Since then, the upgrade has been optional, showing up as a discreet banner in the Home app. That banner recently turned into a sharper warning, and now we know that if you continue to ignore the prompt, your accessories could vanish from the app as soon as your iPhone reboots with the new system.



The modern architecture reportedly offers more than stability. It also unlocks features the legacy setup will never see, including guest invitations, a clear activity history, and native robot vacuum support. With Apple expected to unveil new Home hardware and maybe a dedicated homeOS later this year, the company clearly wants every household speaking the same language.

The timing of this coincides with other rivals cleaning up their own smart home tech lines as well. Google released a rebuilt Google Home app with Matter pairing that finally works on the iPhone, while Amazon rolled Matter support to newer Echo Show screens and eero routers. The latest Matter spec even adds tap to pair and multi device QR codes, moves that make Apple’s decision look less like a gamble and more like table stakes for 2025.

If you haven't updated your Home app yet, know that doing so only takes a minute. To update, just open the Home app on any recent iPhone, iPad, or Mac, tap the three dot More button, choose Home Settings, pick Software Update, and press Update Now. Every home linked to your Apple ID migrates in one go, and the app will confirm when everything is up-to-date.

I am personally a Google Home app user, so I can have all my smart home devices and automations linked to one app no matter which phone I'm using at the time. However, I am not opposed to migrating my setup to Apple if this upgrade coming with iOS 19 will mean that connectivity will be more reliable, and I'll have fewer delays when turning my smart lights on or off.
