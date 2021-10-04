Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Apple Microsoft Sony Games

Apple's gaming profits beat PlayStation and Xbox combined

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Apple's gaming profits beat PlayStation and Xbox combined
According to a Wall Street Journal analysis with which Apple somewhat disagrees, its gaming-related operating profit of $8.5 billion for a 12-month period was more than those of Sony, Activision, Nintendo, and Microsoft taken together.

During the Epic trial deliberations, Apple's lawyers disputed such analyses of mobile gaming profits saying they are inflated by a large margin. 

Even if the external consultants' observations are off the mark, though, Apple is obviously still doing very well in gaming revenue, just like Android's Play Store has its top 10 grossing apps be almost exclusively games.

Statistic: Leading Android apps in the Google Play Store worldwide in July 2021, by revenue (in million U.S. dollars) | Statista
Find more statistics at Statista

According to Sensor Tower, gamers added $45 billion to the App Store revenue numbers in fiscal 2020, with the US and China accounting for more than half of that. Apple takes up to 30% from game subscriptions and in-app purchases, and its total cut for the year was reported to be $13.5 billion.

Of course, there are expenses that need to be deducted, but given the above numbers it's easy to imagine why the WSJ claims that Apple's billions made from mobile games are easily surpassing Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox franchises taken together, and then some.

Statistic: Leading iPhone apps in the Apple App Store worldwide in July 2021, by revenue (in million U.S. dollars) | Statista
Find more statistics at Statista

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Snap up the classic Fitbit Charge 3 at $69.99 while you can
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Snap up the classic Fitbit Charge 3 at $69.99 while you can
Bargain hunters can finally save big on the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G mid-rangers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bargain hunters can finally save big on the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G mid-rangers
Amazon is running some amazing new Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is running some amazing new Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro deals
Samsung to reportedly produce just 20 million 5G Galaxy S22 series phones
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung to reportedly produce just 20 million 5G Galaxy S22 series phones
iPhone 13 Pro has costlier components than the higher-priced Galaxy S21 Plus
by Anam Hamid,  4
iPhone 13 Pro has costlier components than the higher-priced Galaxy S21 Plus
Apple uses a unique variable to determine the refresh rate on iPhone 13 Pro models with ProMotion
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple uses a unique variable to determine the refresh rate on iPhone 13 Pro models with ProMotion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless