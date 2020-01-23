Accessories iOS Apple

Being forced to ditch Lightning would harm customers, says Apple

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 23, 2020, 2:10 PM
The European Union recently proposed plans to adopt a standardized connector for smartphone charging cables across the political region. If approved, Apple could theoretically be forced to ditch its proprietary Lightning port.

Whether that’s a good thing or not is up for debate, but today the Cupertino-based company has responded and it doesn’t seem too happy with the idea. 

Apple really wants to keep using Lightning


In a statement to Cult of Mac, Apple said that it “stands for innovation and deeply cares about the customer experience” it currently provides to loyal buyers. However, it argues that being forced to adopt a standardized connector would stifle innovation. 

Apple also believes passing such a legislation would unnecessarily disrupt the lives of millions of customers in Europe due to a lack of incompatibility. This, in turn, would create a huge volume of electronic waste – over 1 billion devices have shipped with Lightning – and harm "the economy as a whole" due to the financial consequences this could have on EU member states. 

Additionally, Apple suggests the move is entirely unnecessary right now because the industry is already moving towards a standardized solution in the form of USB-C. Apple currently uses the connector on recent iPad Pro tablets and several power bricks, although it's worth pointing out that there seem to be no plans for a USB-C iPhone anytime soon. 

Instead, Apple is more likely to ditch the physical connector altogether – rumor has it the 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will have no ports. This would force customers to purchase wireless chargers instead of the typical cable and brick.

The European Commission plans to release the results of a study on the matter later this month, after which it’ll decide on how to proceed with the matter. Apple hopes the “Commission will continue to seek a solution that does not restrict the industry’s ability to innovate.”

8 Comments

maherk
Reply

1. maherk

Posts: 7064; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

Yeah, and I am Queen Elizabeth.

posted on 1 hour ago

drunkenjay
Reply

2. drunkenjay

Posts: 1704; Member since: Feb 11, 2013

hurt the costumers or themselves?

posted on 1 hour ago

cevon3239
Reply

3. cevon3239

Posts: 76; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

When Apple says something is gonna hurt customers, it means a lie is coming and that it truly an only about the money. The advantages to USB period have shown Apple's proprietary options to be nothing more than money grabs. I transferred 128GB of music to 2 Android phones back to back, faster than moving just 64GB to an iPhone X. That is pathetic for transfer speed. Lightning I'd also not as versatile as USB Type C where I can using any monitor as a display with just a cable. Things you pay more money for should not be as limited as free stuff.

posted on 1 hour ago

Alcyone
Reply

4. Alcyone

Posts: 615; Member since: May 10, 2018

Lmao. Its Apple. When lightning was implemented, what happend to all the 30 pin connectors, peripherals and such? Trashed, thats what. Hypocrites. I can't see much defense in this defiant stance. They don't wanna lose the royalties from lightning sells. But, they probably won't mind offering an over priced qi (if thats the used standard) pad to loyal fans. The free iphone8 (no strings) tmo gave me will be my last. Tired of the bullheaded moves. I haven't even used my wall plug or cable yet. Lol, let my samsung qi charge it.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

5. User123456789

Posts: 1358; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Let's suppose Apple puts usb C on iphones. Of course their charger will cost much more than one from Samsung, Motorola, Sony etc ... They do not want you to buy from other brand if yours breaks. This is obvious ....

posted on 1 hour ago

Cyberchum
Reply

6. Cyberchum

Posts: 1141; Member since: Oct 24, 2012

Hahahaha hahaha… Classical sarcasm from Apple. When have they truly cared about the customers. Few—if any—for profit setups truly care about customers, and that's capitalism. No surprises. They don't need to lie through their teeth. Like someone pointed out, what happened to the 30-pin connector that lightning succeeded? That change didn't hurt customers but this one would.

posted on 37 min ago

Vancetastic
Reply

7. Vancetastic

Posts: 1883; Member since: May 17, 2017

Apple: "Hey! No one but us gets to choose when we hurt our customers!"

posted on 23 min ago

vtpmt81
Reply

8. vtpmt81

Posts: 11; Member since: Nov 02, 2018

How does switching to USB-C harm customers? If Apple wants to save waste - why not ship all new phones with a Turbo Charger instead of the slow wasteful 5 watt charger shipped with the iPhone 11? Why switch everything on the MacBook to USB-C and require customers to buy dongles if they cared about customers? Apple - you are a great company that makes really good products but don't sit there and lie about to our faces. You want to hold on to lightning cables because it is your proprietary standard. It has nothing to do with customers.

posted on 1 min ago

view all comments
