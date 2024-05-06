Ubisoft’s Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, four other titles join Apple Arcade in May/June
Apple has just announced five new titles will join its games service, Apple Arcade, throughout May and June. The most important titles in the lineup are Ubisoft’s Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse and Ron Gilbert’s Return to Monkey Island.
Those who own an Apple Vision Pro will be happy to know that the Apple Arcade May lineup includes a spatial title called Where Cards Fall. Besides these games, two other titles will be available via Apple Arcade in June: Tomb of the Mask+ and Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+.
Next in line, Ubisoft’s Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse will be joining Apple Arcade on June 6, alongside Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, and Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+.
Apart from new games, Apple revealed a bunch of new updates coming to popular games in May, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, WHAT THE CAR?, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and more.
More updates from fan-favorites games will arrive in June, including Bloons TD 6+, Crossy Road Castle, Disney SpellStruck, and more.
Where Cards Fall is the first game in the lineup to arrive on Apple Arcade, so mark May 30 in your calendars if you can’t wait to play this on your Vision Pro (or iPhone/iPad). The game received the 2020 Apple Design Award and features tactile, accessible controls specifically designed for the Vision Pro.
