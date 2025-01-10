Apple's latest App Store tweak could make your next app hunt on iPhone faster and easier
For most iOS users, the App Store is the first stop when they're looking for new apps and games. If you're using an iPhone, it's pretty much a given that you're already familiar with how it works. Over time, Apple has made periodic updates to the App Store, tweaking its layout and features to improve usability and enhance the overall experience. Now, the tech giant has rolled out yet another update.
Category buttons aren't exactly new to the App Store, but Apple has made a smart move by shifting them higher up the page. Previously, these buttons were buried further down, making it a bit of a hassle to find the right category.
In other Apple-related news, it seems the company is brewing up a new in-house app called Invites. This app could potentially make managing events a whole lot smoother for iPhone users. But that's not all – there are also rumors that Apple might be gearing up to launch a separate App Store focused entirely on games.
Apple has recently made some updates to the App Store, focusing on the Games, Apps, and Arcade tabs. Now, when you tap into any of these sections, you'll notice a prominent new feature: app categories are clearly displayed at the top of the page.
The App Store's Apps tab before and after the update, with categories added at the top. | Image credit – PhoneArena
This change makes it easier for users to quickly find what they're looking for, with the categories front and center, right at the top or near the top of each section. While it's a small tweak, I think it helps streamline the experience, especially for those looking to browse by category without having to scroll or search too much. I mean, it sure is a big difference for people like me who get frustrated scrolling through endless options just to find what we're looking for.
App categories are one of the easiest ways to stumble upon new gems in the App Store, given the massive variety it offers. While the exact method behind how the categories are arranged isn't clear, it seems like they might be personalized based on your device's past downloads or search history.
