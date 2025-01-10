Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Apple's latest App Store tweak could make your next app hunt on iPhone faster and easier

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps iPhone
Apple's App Store logo displayed over a blue background.
For most iOS users, the App Store is the first stop when they're looking for new apps and games. If you're using an iPhone, it's pretty much a given that you're already familiar with how it works. Over time, Apple has made periodic updates to the App Store, tweaking its layout and features to improve usability and enhance the overall experience. Now, the tech giant has rolled out yet another update.

Apple has recently made some updates to the App Store, focusing on the Games, Apps, and Arcade tabs. Now, when you tap into any of these sections, you'll notice a prominent new feature: app categories are clearly displayed at the top of the page.

Category buttons aren't exactly new to the App Store, but Apple has made a smart move by shifting them higher up the page. Previously, these buttons were buried further down, making it a bit of a hassle to find the right category.

The App Store's Apps tab before and after the update, with categories added at the top. | Image credit – PhoneArena

This change makes it easier for users to quickly find what they're looking for, with the categories front and center, right at the top or near the top of each section. While it's a small tweak, I think it helps streamline the experience, especially for those looking to browse by category without having to scroll or search too much. I mean, it sure is a big difference for people like me who get frustrated scrolling through endless options just to find what we're looking for.

App categories are one of the easiest ways to stumble upon new gems in the App Store, given the massive variety it offers. While the exact method behind how the categories are arranged isn't clear, it seems like they might be personalized based on your device's past downloads or search history.

In other Apple-related news, it seems the company is brewing up a new in-house app called Invites. This app could potentially make managing events a whole lot smoother for iPhone users. But that's not all – there are also rumors that Apple might be gearing up to launch a separate App Store focused entirely on games.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

Selling at a new all-time low, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are a steal at under $55
Selling at a new all-time low, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are a steal at under $55
Verizon scores a big win, positioning it as an innovator and leader in these fields
Verizon scores a big win, positioning it as an innovator and leader in these fields
Verizon steps up for South California, waiving charges as wildfires continue
Verizon steps up for South California, waiving charges as wildfires continue
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch
Disney+ announces HDR10+ support arrives soon
Disney+ announces HDR10+ support arrives soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless