Apple and Amazon spoke with Electronic Arts about a potential acquisition
Gaming studios are being acquired left, right and center. Microsoft announced in January that it had reached a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion and Sony followed a couple of weeks later with a deal to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion.
Now, Electronic Arts — the studio behind The Sims, Battlefield and FIFA — is actively seeking a potential buyer or merger that’ll unlock its full potential.
A new report from Puck reveals that NBCUniversal approached Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson shortly after the Microsoft-Activision deal was announced. The idea would be to merge both companies, with Wilson as CEO of the combined entity.
This hasn’t dissuaded EA from looking for a merger or buyer, though. In fact, Puck’s report notes that the company has become more determined than ever to reach a deal following Microsoft’s agreement to purchase Activision Blizzard.
In Apple’s case, acquiring Electronic Arts would grant it access to a huge library of gaming IP that could be used to boost Apple Arcade, position the brand’s upcoming AR/VR headset as a gaming powerhouse, and even give the brand’s Apple TV+ streaming service more IP to play with.
The situation with Amazon would be quite similar thanks to the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service and Prime Video streaming service. Disney’s ambitions, however, are likely to focus on IP for Disney+.
EA is looking for a buyer or merger
It’s claimed that the media and gaming giants negotiated the terms of such a deal over several weeks, and while discussions were advanced, the proposal fell apart within the last month or so.
Among the potential suitors Electronic Arts has held talks with are Amazon, Disney, and Apple. It’s unclear how advanced these discussions became, but such a deal could be of significant interest to all three.
