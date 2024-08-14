Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions

By
0comments
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Apple announced today that starting with iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer secure contactless transactions from within their iOS apps using the Secure Element (SE) which helps keep your transaction information safe and away from the prying eyes of criminals. Apple defines the Secure Element as "an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store sensitive information securely on device.

Instead of having third-party developers run their contactless transactions through Apple Pay or the Apple Wallet, new NFC and SE APIs for developers will allow the latter to offer consumers contactless transactions for in-store payments, car keys, home keys, hotel keys, closed-loop transit, corporate badges, student IDs, merchant loyalty and rewards cards, and event tickets. Government IDs will be supported in the future.

Apple says that the NFC and SE APIs will be available to developers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S. following a developer update for iOS 18.1. The tech giant also notes that the APIs will also be available to developers in other countries as well. To get access to the new APIs, authorized developers will need to meet certain conditions. Developers will also have to enter into a commercial agreement with Apple, "request the NFC and SE entitlement from Apple," and pay certain fees. Ka-Ching!

"As users’ security and privacy is of the utmost importance to Apple, this new solution was designed to provide developers with a secure way to offer NFC contactless transactions from within their iOS apps. The NFC and SE APIs leverage the Secure Element — an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store sensitive information securely on device. Apple has dedicated significant resources to design a solution that protects users’ security and privacy, leveraging a number of Apple’s proprietary hardware and software technologies when making a contactless transaction, including the Secure Enclave, biometric authentication, and Apple servers."-Apple

Recommended Stories
To make a contactless transaction in an app using the NFC and SE APIs, you can open the app directly or have the app set as the default contactless app in iOS Settings. If you do that, to initiate a transaction you double-click the side button on the iPhone. The process sounds the same as when you use Apple Pay or Apple Wallet except that you are making the contactless transaction through a developer's app.

Originally, the EU's Digital Market Act (DMA) was pressuring Apple to open up its NFC payment platform to third-party app developers but Apple decided to open up the feature in other markets. And by creating the new NFC and SE APIs for third-party developers to use, these developers can bypass Apple Pay and Apple Wallet completely which should prevent the EU from claiming that Apple is still in control of contactless transactions for third-party developers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
T-Mobile penalized by government agency with largest fine for negligence
T-Mobile penalized by government agency with largest fine for negligence
Pixel 9 series was not upgraded to support this wireless standard; maybe Pixel 10 will have it
Pixel 9 series was not upgraded to support this wireless standard; maybe Pixel 10 will have it
At best, Apple is 2-3 years behind Google in AI says Apple insider
At best, Apple is 2-3 years behind Google in AI says Apple insider
Which is your favorite Pixel 9?
Which is your favorite Pixel 9?
Pixel 9 "didn't have to copy" the iPhone's design to be Android's iPhone | PA Show E14
Pixel 9 "didn't have to copy" the iPhone's design to be Android's iPhone | PA Show E14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless