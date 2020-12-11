Apple's entry-level second-gen AirPods go back down to their Black Friday price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy also knocked the aforementioned regular price all the way down to $99 on Cyber Monday... for a couple of hours, bringing that up to $129.99 at the time of this writing. No other major US retailer can currently compete with Amazon's generosity, so if you're looking for a last-minute opportunity to snap up these bad boys at a cool discount by the end of the year, this seems like the perfect time to pull the trigger.
Just keep in mind that it's already too late to order the heavily marked-down AirPods 2 and receive them before Christmas, and in addition to a fancy wireless charging case, this model also lacks the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology of the significantly costlier Pro variant.
Otherwise, it's pretty hard to argue with the value proposition here given the outstanding audio quality, unrivaled comfort, and decent battery life offered even by Apple's most affordable true wireless earbuds available today.