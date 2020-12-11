Apple's entry-level second-gen AirPods go back down to their Black Friday price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Although that probably means products like Apple's AirPods don't really need special offers to boost their appeal around Christmas, Amazon is running yet another awesome sale on the cheapest member of the 2019-released "hearables" family.





The "standard" second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case are once again up for grabs at a solid $50 discount (at checkout), equating to roughly 30 percent slashed off the $159 list price. This matches Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deal , mind you, although the e-commerce giant did actually sell the incredibly popular earbuds for $10 less around a month ago.



Best Buy also knocked the aforementioned regular price all the way down to $99 on Cyber Monday... for a couple of hours, bringing that up to $129.99 at the time of this writing. No other major US retailer can currently compete with Amazon's generosity, so if you're looking for a last-minute opportunity to snap up these bad boys at a cool discount by the end of the year, this seems like the perfect time to pull the trigger.





Just keep in mind that it's already too late to order the heavily marked-down AirPods 2 and receive them before Christmas, and in addition to a fancy wireless charging case, this model also lacks the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology of the significantly costlier Pro variant.





Otherwise, it's pretty hard to argue with the value proposition here given the outstanding audio quality, unrivaled comfort, and decent battery life offered even by Apple 's most affordable true wireless earbuds available today.



