Apple activates sleep apnea detection for Apple Watch users in Canada
In September, Apple revealed that sleep apnea detection was on its way to the Apple Watch, and now the feature is rolling out in many countries. Now, Canada is officially added to the list of places where Apple Watch users can access sleep apnea notifications.
Apple has rolled out sleep apnea notifications in over 150 countries, and according to a new report, Canada is now part of that group. Since health-related features need regulatory approval in each country, Apple waited for permission from Health Canada before launching this new capability. With that approval secured in September, the feature is now available to users in the country.
This feature utilizes the watch's accelerometer to identify possible breathing disturbances while you sleep. To access sleep apnea notifications, ensure that both your iPhone and Apple Watch are updated to iOS 18 and watchOS 11.
During its latest event, Apple unveiled a new metric called breathing disturbances for the Apple Watch. This feature leverages the accelerometer to track minor wrist movements linked to interruptions in normal breathing patterns during sleep.
Just a heads-up: to get your data analyzed, you'll need to wear your Apple Watch while you sleep for at least 10 nights within 30 days. If you want to enable sleep apnea notifications, here's how to do it:
Expanding health features like this one to more people worldwide is always a win in my book. Plus, it gives folks even more reasons to upgrade their Apple Watch or grab their first one. Just remember, though, that while smartwatch health data is useful, it's not a substitute for a professional diagnosis. Always check in with a doctor rather than relying solely on the device.
Canada joins the list
Sleep apnea detection made its debut with watchOS 11 and is available on:
Every 30 days, the Apple Watch analyzes this data and alerts users if it detects consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. This way, users can consult their doctors about next steps, including possible diagnosis and treatment options.
Sleep apnea notifications are now available in over 150 countries. | Image credit – Apple
- Open the Health app on your iPhone.
- Tap on Browse, then select Respiratory.
- Under Sleep Apnea Notifications, tap Set Up, then hit Next.
- Confirm your date of birth and whether you've ever been diagnosed with sleep apnea, then tap Continue.
- Finally, tap Next and then Done.
