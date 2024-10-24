Apple activates sleep apnea detection for Apple Watch users in Canada

Open the Health app on your iPhone. Tap on Browse, then select Respiratory. Under Sleep Apnea Notifications, tap Set Up, then hit Next. Confirm your date of birth and whether you've ever been diagnosed with sleep apnea, then tap Continue. Finally, tap Next and then Done.

Just a heads-up: to get your data analyzed, you'll need to wear your Apple Watch while you sleep for at least 10 nights within 30 days. If you want to enable sleep apnea notifications, here's how to do it:Expanding health features like this one to more people worldwide is always a win in my book. Plus, it gives folks even more reasons to upgrade their Apple Watch or grab their first one. Just remember, though, that while smartwatch health data is useful, it's not a substitute for a professional diagnosis. Always check in with a doctor rather than relying solely on the device.