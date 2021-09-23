Notification Center

Apple

Apple gives a $1000 bonus to its employees ahead of the shopping season

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Apple gives a $1000 bonus to its employees ahead of the shopping season
Surprise surprise, Apple Store employees will receive a hefty $1000 bonus this year. According to 9to5Mac, the bonuses will be paid off this fall.

The good news for Apple employees was first reported by Bloomberg. Those who joined the company before March of this year will receive a $1000 bonus. Newer employees will receive $500, which is still a pretty good sum. This information comes from reliable sources of both Bloomberg and 9to5Mac.

“The bonuses will be an unusual perk since Apple rarely gives companywide payouts. The last major one was $2,500 worth of restricted stock units in 2018. That bonus followed tax changes allowing Apple to bring back cash from offshore accounts at a lower cost. The new bonuses will be issued via cash in paychecks, rather than as stock units, the people said.” - Bloomberg


Apple Store staff won’t be the only one to get a nice bonus this year. AppleCare and online sales employees are getting one grand as well, which means the company is serious about keeping its customer service happy.

9to5Mac states that the reason the Cupertino company gives such bonuses is that it wants to retain its existing employees before and during the holiday season. As most of you know, the iPhone 13 series is the company’s biggest upcoming release, and it is set to be a big one. This means that Apple will need all the labor force it has to keep its customers happy.

What can Apple employees do with $1000?


Plenty of stuff if you ask us. The first thing that comes to mind is buying a new iPhone 13 device. Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs more, but Apple staff can always go for the $999 iPhone 13 Pro or the even less expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

