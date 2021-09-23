Apple gives a $1000 bonus to its employees ahead of the shopping season

Apple gives a $1000 bonus to its employees ahead of the shopping season0
The good news for Apple employees was first reported by Bloomberg. Those who joined the company before March of this year will receive a $1000 bonus. Newer employees will receive $500, which is still a pretty good sum. This information comes from reliable sources of both Bloomberg and 9to5Mac.
“The bonuses will be an unusual perk since Apple rarely gives companywide payouts. The last major one was $2,500 worth of restricted stock units in 2018. That bonus followed tax changes allowing Apple to bring back cash from offshore accounts at a lower cost. The new bonuses will be issued via cash in paychecks, rather than as stock units, the people said.” - Bloomberg
Apple Store staff won’t be the only one to get a nice bonus this year. AppleCare and online sales employees are getting one grand as well, which means the company is serious about keeping its customer service happy.
What can Apple employees do with $1000?
Plenty of stuff if you ask us. The first thing that comes to mind is buying a new iPhone 13 device. Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs more, but Apple staff can always go for the $999 iPhone 13 Pro or the even less expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.
Pre-order the iPhone 13 series:
A thousand bucks should also be enough for a nice winter vacation after the holiday season. But who needs a vacation when you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple's M1 chip for $799 and even have money left for Apple AirPods?