Apple gives a $1000 bonus to its employees ahead of the shopping season

What can Apple employees do with $1000?

A thousand bucks should also be enough for a nice winter vacation after the holiday season. But who needs a vacation when you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple's M1 chip for $799 and even have money left for Apple AirPods





Surprise surprise, Apple Store employees will receive a hefty $1000 bonus this year. According to, the bonuses will be paid off this fall.The good news for Apple employees was first reported by. Those who joined the company before March of this year will receive a $1000 bonus. Newer employees will receive $500, which is still a pretty good sum. This information comes from reliable sources of bothandApple Store staff won’t be the only one to get a nice bonus this year. AppleCare and online sales employees are getting one grand as well, which means the company is serious about keeping its customer service happy.states that the reason the Cupertino company gives such bonuses is that it wants to retain its existing employees before and during the holiday season. As most of you know, the iPhone 13 series is the company’s biggest upcoming release, and it is set to be a big one. This means that Apple will need all the labor force it has to keep its customers happy.Plenty of stuff if you ask us. The first thing that comes to mind is buying a new iPhone 13 device . Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs more, but Apple staff can always go for the $999 iPhone 13 Pro or the even less expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.