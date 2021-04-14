Get a pair of Anker Soundcore earbuds with a whopping 64% discount right now!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

64% discount . Let's convert it to hard cash - the earbuds will set you back just $31.99 , and that's $58 down from their original price of $89.99. It's a great deal no matter how you look at it. If you want a pair of good true wireless earbuds , now's the perfect time. There's a clearance at Best Buy and you can lay your hands on a pair of Anker Soundcore Liberty Earbuds with a whopping. Let's convert it to hard cash - the earbuds will set you back just, and that'sfrom their original price of $89.99. It's a great deal no matter how you look at it.





So, what are you getting for your thirty bucks? These Anker Liberty earphones feature custom-made, graphene-coated drivers for great clarity and accurate sound reproduction. No cables or neckbands will hamper your freedom, as these are true wireless, and the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity means you can easily pair them with your phone or other BT device.





You can use the Anker Soundcore for sports, too. Not only are these earphones very lightweight and comfortable to wear, but they also sport an IPX5 rated sweat-resistant construction, meaning you can take them to the gym and go crazy with your workout intensity.





Finally, you can use the pair for calls and to boss around your virtual assistant, as there are two microphones, ready to bask in the beauty of your voice. Battery life is not poetic, though. It's solid! You can squeeze up to 8 hours of use on a single charge and with the included case this number goes to 100. Literally.



