Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Get a pair of Anker Soundcore earbuds with a whopping 64% discount right now!

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 14, 2021, 7:26 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a pair of Anker Soundcore earbuds with a whopping 64% discount right now!
If you want a pair of good true wireless earbuds, now's the perfect time. There's a clearance at Best Buy and you can lay your hands on a pair of Anker Soundcore Liberty Earbuds with a whopping 64% discount. Let's convert it to hard cash - the earbuds will set you back just $31.99, and that's $58 down from their original price of $89.99. It's a great deal no matter how you look at it.

So, what are you getting for your thirty bucks? These Anker Liberty earphones feature custom-made, graphene-coated drivers for great clarity and accurate sound reproduction. No cables or neckbands will hamper your freedom, as these are true wireless, and the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity means you can easily pair them with your phone or other BT device.

You can use the Anker Soundcore for sports, too. Not only are these earphones very lightweight and comfortable to wear, but they also sport an IPX5 rated sweat-resistant construction, meaning you can take them to the gym and go crazy with your workout intensity. 

Finally, you can use the pair for calls and to boss around your virtual assistant, as there are two microphones, ready to bask in the beauty of your voice. Battery life is not poetic, though. It's solid! You can squeeze up to 8 hours of use on a single charge and with the included case this number goes to 100. Literally. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are on a rare sale right now
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Solo Pro headphones are $130 off, and you get 6 free months of Apple Music too!
Popular stories
The quirky Microsoft Surface Duo is $450 off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Best Mother’s Day deals on tech
Popular stories
Apple's latest iPad mini scores its largest discounts in quite some time
Popular stories
One of Sony's best AirPods alternatives is on sale at a huge discount

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless