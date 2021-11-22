Android distribution numbers return; Android 11 is not the most widely used version of the operating system

Android distribution numbers return; Android 11 is not the most widely used version of the operating system0
If your love affair with the smartphone goes back several years, you might remember when Google used to release the Android distribution numbers every month. Based on the versions of Android loaded on phones that visited the Google Play Store over a seven-day period, Google would turn that data into graphs and charts showing which Android version was found in the most phones.
Today, for the first time since 2018, Google released the latest batch of distribution numbers for the first time since April 2020. The previous release before that one came in May 2019. According to 9to5Google, these new numbers are approximately three weeks old and they show that Android 11 "R" has a 24.3% share of the Android Platform after 14 months (Android 12 has yet to show up in the charts).
But that is not the most widely used version of Android. That would be Android 10Q with a 26.5% slice of the Android pie (not Android Pie). Speaking of Pie, Android 9 Pie is next with an 18.2% share of the Android market. Oreo 8.1 and Oreo 8.0 were found on 9.7% and 4.0% of the Android phones in the Play Store, respectively.
Interestingly, Android 6 Marshmallow's 5.1% was higher than the 2.9% share belonging to Android 7.1 Nougat and the 3.4% share captured by Android 7.0 Nougat.