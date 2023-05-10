The OnePlus 11 5G can join the Android 14 Beta program, but it isn't a good idea
Own the OnePlus 11 5G? Congratulations. You can now join the Android 14 Beta program with the phone. Before you rush to join the Beta program and install the first release, Pixel users who have joined the Beta program have been complaining about many many issues. And yeah, Beta software is unstable, but the Android 14 Beta 1 release was so bad that Google quickly released Android 14 Beta 1.1 in an effort to fix some of the many problems.
Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, "OnePlus has been working closely with Google to provide our signature fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users, which is based on the Android operating system. By cooperating with Google, we are excited to provide an early build of Android 14 to OnePlus 11 developers." But keep in mind that installing Android 14 Beta 1 on your OnePlace 11 5G will require you to flash the ROM and even OnePlus has some words of caution here.
Android 14 Beta 1 is available to be flashed on certain versions of the OnePlus 11 5G
"We DO NOT recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development, if you expect to use the device as a daily driver, or if you have no experience flashing custom ROMs." OnePus adds, "You should understand there is a risk of BRICKING your phone, read the instructions carefully, and be 100% sure of what you are doing. Please always backup your important data before flashing."
If you are experienced when it comes to flashing ROMs, you still might not be ready to deal with the bugs. Some of the known issues include:
- WLAN malfunctions in certain scenarios
- Connection fails when casting to a TV display
- Red screen is seen when switching from Guest mode to Owner mode in certain scenarios
- Manual connection fails after the phone is disconnected from the tablet
- WeChat calls may not ring with Bluetooth headsets
- Red screen flashes when creating a new calendar
- Screen freezes when taking picture with the front camera in WhatsApp
The directions for flashing the Android 14 Beta 1 update on your OnePlus 11 5G can be found in the OnePlus Community website. There are some important caveats. Before flashing the ROM, the battery life remaining on your phone must exceed 30% and you need to have a minimum of 4GB of storage space available on your handset. And versions of the OnePlus 11 5G that are carrier models (for example, those branded with the T-Mobile and Verizon names) are not compatible with the Beta builds.
If you find all of this to be daunting, your best bet is to wait until OnePlus rolls out the final version of Android 14 via an over-the-air update. Last year, the stable version of Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 was released in September to OnePlus 10 users just a few weeks after it was made available to compatible Pixel handsets. All other flagship OnePlus models eligible to be updated to Android 13 received the OTA update before 2022 came to an end. It might behoove you to wait.
