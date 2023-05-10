The OnePlus 11 5G can join the Android 14 Beta program, but it isn't a good idea

Own the OnePlus 11 5G? Congratulations. You can now join the Android 14 Beta program with the phone. Before you rush to join the Beta program and install the first release, Pixel users who have joined the Beta program have been complaining about many many issues. And yeah, Beta software is unstable, but the Android 14 Beta 1 release was so bad that Google quickly released Android 14 Beta 1.1 in an effort to fix some of the many problems.





Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, "OnePlus has been working closely with Google to provide our signature fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users, which is based on the Android operating system. By cooperating with Google, we are excited to provide an early build of Android 14 to OnePlus 11 developers." But keep in mind that installing Android 14 Beta 1 on your OnePlace 11 5G will require you to flash the ROM and even OnePlus has some words of caution here.









"We DO NOT recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development, if you expect to use the device as a daily driver, or if you have no experience flashing custom ROMs." OnePus adds, "You should understand there is a risk of BRICKING your phone, read the instructions carefully, and be 100% sure of what you are doing. Please always backup your important data before flashing."





If you are experienced when it comes to flashing ROMs, you still might not be ready to deal with the bugs. Some of the known issues include:



