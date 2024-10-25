Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Android 16 will reportedly feature revamped DND mode with customizable "Modes"

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
An illustration of the Android mascot logo
Android 16 is poised to redefine how users manage their device's sound and notification settings with the introduction of "Modes," a significant revamp of the existing "Do Not Disturb" feature. This new system promises a level of customization and control previously unseen in Android, allowing users to create multiple modes tailored to specific situations and preferences. Each mode can be uniquely named and assigned a distinct icon, making it easy to identify and switch between them.

The current "Do Not Disturb" mode offers limited scheduling options, requiring manual adjustments for different scenarios. "Modes" addresses this limitation by allowing users to define specific activation triggers for each mode. This means users can create modes that automatically activate based on time of day, location, or calendar events, ensuring their device adapts to their schedule seamlessly. In addition to triggers, each mode can be customized with specific display settings and notification preferences, allowing for granular control over how the device behaves in different contexts.



Google has also focused on making the user experience more intuitive. Active modes will be clearly indicated by a corresponding icon in the status bar, lock screen, and always-on display (AOD). This allows users to quickly identify the current mode without navigating through menus. The Quick Settings tile for "Modes" has also been redesigned, displaying the icon and name of the first enabled mode or the number of active modes if multiple are enabled.

Recent updates to the Android beta have revealed further refinements to the "Modes" interface. The Modes dialog in Quick Settings now features a single-column list, potentially hinting at the inclusion of more detailed information in the future. While users can currently choose from over 40 unique icons for their modes, it remains to be seen whether Google will allow custom icons in the final release.

Recommended Stories
As an avid Android user, I'm particularly excited about the potential of "Modes" to streamline my digital life. The ability to create custom modes for different scenarios, like work, sleep, or focused activities, promises to minimize distractions and enhance productivity. The addition of visual indicators and a more intuitive interface further demonstrates Google's commitment to user experience. I'm eager to explore the full capabilities of "Modes" and see how it shapes the future of Android.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless

Latest News

Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless