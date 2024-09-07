30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Android 16 may separate notifications from the quick settings panel

Android Google
An illustration of the Android bug droid
Is it too early to start talking about Android 16? Maybe not, because Google appears to be preparing a significant redesign of the notifications and quick settings panel for the upcoming Android 16 release. The current design, which has remained largely unchanged since Android 12, integrates notifications and quick settings into a single panel.

It has been uncovered that Google is experimenting with a new approach that would separate these two functions. The notifications panel will continue to be accessible with a single swipe down from the status bar. However, it will no longer occupy the entire screen, allowing users to see the app they're currently using, similar to how it functioned prior to Android 12.



The most notable change is the way users will access the quick settings panel. Instead of a second swipe down, users will need to perform a two-finger swipe. This alteration could be met with resistance from users who have become accustomed to the current one-swipe access.

It's important to note that the design is still in its early stages and may undergo further refinements before the final release. However, it's clear that Google is contemplating a substantial overhaul of these core Android features.

This shift towards separate panels could enhance user experience by providing clearer distinctions between notifications and quick settings. The return of the partial-screen notification panel could also improve multitasking capabilities. However, the two-finger swipe requirement for quick settings might prove to be a controversial change.

As Android 16 development progresses, we'll likely gain further insights into the final design and functionality of these revamped panels. It is also possible that with close to a year before we even see the Android 16 beta, many changes have yet to take place as Google refines the UI. It remains to be seen how users will respond to these changes, but it's clear that Google is striving to evolve and improve the Android user interface.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

