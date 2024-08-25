Stable version of Android 15 might return ANC and spatial audio controls to the volume panel

We all know that Google likes to test features and take some away even when it hits on something good. But here's a situation where Google tested a new feature, took it away, and now appears ready to bring it back. Back when the Android 15 Beta was in its early days, Google placed controls for Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and spatial audio right in the volume control panel. Google eventually removed those controls and you won't find them even on iOS 15 QPR1 Beta 1.





Now, Google's Issue Tracker, noting that the ANC controls are still missing from Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, carries a response from Google. While Google does say that the lack of ANC and spatial audio controls on the latest Beta releases are intended behavior, it also says that "We'll have an update in the final release." So it seems that Google will perform a server-side update that will return the ANC and spatial audio controls to the volume control panel.





The controls won't work on just any device when they return. Even when the these controls were spotted during the early days of the Android 15 Beta, they only worked for the Pixel Buds Pro and the recently announced Pixel Buds Pro 2. Active Noise Control uses an outward-facing microphone to remove outside and ambient sounds that interfere with the audio you're listening to. The Transparency mode allows outside noise to be heard.









Spatial Audio is also known as surround sound and helps your ears determine the distance and direction of the sounds you are hearing. While it isn't clear why Google removed the controls in the first place, users with the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will probably be happy that they are coming back. If you are using the Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds Pro 2, you will see the options under the heading of Noise Control for Noise Control, Spatial Audio, and Live Caption.



