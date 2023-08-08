Android 14 might bring a welcome quality-of-life upgrade for scanning QR codes
We've had QR scan codes since forever, but for some reason, they continue to feel a bit clunky to use even though there has been so much time to improve them. It sounds like Google is well aware of that, however, as the company is reportedly working on an auto-zoom feature that would make the whole process of scanning QR codes with your phone easier.
Android 14 should be just around the corner though, and set to start rolling out this August. Alongside the improved QR code scanning, there are other notable quirks and features coming with the new update. For example, we expect to see improvements with the Material You visual language making it even more customizable than it already is. A more practical change is increased power efficiency and performance.
The report comes from reputable Android analyst Mishaal Rahman, who recently shared that Google has updated its ML (machine learning) Kit's Barcode Scanning and Code Scanner with a new auto-zoom feature. As the name suggests, this enables the camera to automatically zoom in when it is pointed at a QR code that's too far away.
Google has updated ML Kit's Barcode Scanning API and the Code Scanner API with auto-zoom, enabling the camera to automatically zoom in to scan barcodes that are far away. The scanner will intelligently detect barcodes and zoom in so the user doesn't have to manually adjust zoom. pic.twitter.com/yZGjJsrgI9— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 3, 2023
Essentially, this is a quality-of-life improvement, as users will no longer have to manually zoom in or physically get close to the barcode. Currently, this new feature seems to already be available in Google Mobile Services (GMS), as shown by another X (formerly Twitter) user under Mishaal Rahman's tweet.
One concern about this new QR scanning feature is how well it would work on different types of Android phones. Google is using its impressive machine learning and AI smarts to make it possible, so would other handsets support the feature? Even though it is supposedly coming with the release of Android 14, we can't know for certain if it would be a Pixel-exclusive feature.
