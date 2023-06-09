Android 14 may bring some nifty stylus features to the Pixel Tablet

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

According to code found in Beta 3, Android 14 is poised to bring significant improvements to the stylus functionality on compatible devices. These features are seemingly in development in support of the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet, but maybe not exclusively.

The upcoming version of Android aims to enhance the overall experience for stylus users by introducing various enhancements and features. These were discovered and reported on by Android expert Mishaal Rahman via a series of tweets.

According to Rahman's findings, code exists on Android 14 that enables the distinction of different buttons on a stylus. These buttons include the primary button located closest to the tip, the secondary button, the tertiary button, and the tail button. The tail button is what some USI styli, such as the Penoval brand, use as an eraser tool. However, it looks like the tail button functionality will now be launch the note-taking application of your choice.

Additionally, upon connecting a stylus to a supportedAndroid 14 device and navigating to the device details page, certain settings specific to the stylus become visible. The options include a way to change the default notes app and a switch that enables the exclusion of all stylus button presses.

This isn't much different from what is possible now with Chromebooks that support USI input. As it stands, you can set Google Keep, Google Canvas, or a note-taking app installed from the Play Store as your default to launch when starting a note. Apparently, Google is taking a page of its own ChromeOS book when it comes to stylus support on Android.

It will be interesting to see how these new features will be implemented in the upcoming Pixel Tablet, and if any of that functionality will bleed over to the Pixel Fold. The Pixel Fold was not advertised to include any stylus support, but the Pixel Tablet was, launching with USI 2.0 stylus support off the bat.

This makes perfect sense considering that we already have USI styli available for sale right away, while a proprietary pen for the Pixel Tablet wouldn't necessarily be available right at launch. This does not mean that Google won't try to launch its own branded Pixel Tablet stylus sometime in the future, as it was rumored before the official announcement for the tablet took place.

