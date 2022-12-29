Amazon may soon give you everything sports in one app

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

It seems that Amazon is working hard at diversifying its content among different apps and features. Earlier this month, the company launched a TikTok-inspired shopping feed, and now we might get a dedicated app for sports content.

According to the latest reports, Amazon is developing a new standalone streaming app to house its growing library of sports content and better highlight its partnerships with the NFL, Premier League, and New York Yankees. Amazon is believed to spend around $1 billion annually for exclusive streaming rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football package, and Google recently reportedly agreed to pay between $2.1 and $2.2 billion for the league's Sunday Ticket package.

This news follows comments from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who emphasized the importance of live sports content for the company's future plans. It is unclear when the app will be released or if Amazon will charge separately for access to its sports content.

The possibility also remains that the company may decide not to release the app at all. Even though a separate sports app could help make Prime Video's interface less cluttered, Amazon has yet to decide if it is a good idea.

A standalone app with its own subscription tier could also complicate the role of Prime Video as a means to drive Prime subscriptions. As a result, Amazon may decide that the potential benefits of a separate app do not outweigh the tradeoffs. There is no official word on when this Amazon Sports app will be available in open beta or to the general public.

