Amazon is planning premium gadgets that could change how you use Alexa

Amazon
A collection of Amazon devices, including smart displays, a laptop, a phone and smart glasses, arranged on a white surface.
Last month, Amazon finally unveiled the much-anticipated update to its smart assistant, Alexa. The new version, called Alexa+, comes with a $19.99 subscription and offers more natural, flowing conversations. It is designed to be the AI assistant of the future.

To put it simply, Alexa can now work seamlessly with third-party apps and devices. And with the Alexa+ launch, you can bet there will be new gadgets and devices that will be fully compatible with it soon, right? Right.

According to a new report (subscription required), Amazon's devices chief, Panos Panay, is shaking things up by adding a premium option to the next wave of Alexa-powered gadgets. The new high-end gadgets will sit alongside more affordable options, giving consumers a wider range of choices while breathing new life into the Alexa brand, which, to be honest, has lost some of its shine in recent years.

Panay promises a complete overhaul of Amazon's hardware, from the internal tech to the design and materials used. Whether it is in the entry-level, mid-range or premium category, the goal is to improve sound quality, extend battery life and ensure top-notch security for every device.

I want perfection in every single product that we ship — period. There won't be a corner cut. It won't matter if we tried it before. It won't matter what you thought it used to be.
– Panos Panay, Amazon devices chief, March 2025

That being said, don't expect Amazon to bring back devices like the short-lived Fire Phone, for example. Panos made it clear that it is not on the agenda, although he didn't completely rule it out, too.

However, Panos teased that future releases could include augmented reality glasses and new wrist-worn devices. This could mean future Echo Frames might come with cameras, like the Ray-Ban Metas, but with even more features, all tied into Alexa+.

The first devices powered by Alexa+ that Panos has been working on are expected to hit the market sometime between August and October 2025 and the new AI operating system will be at the heart.

The main goal here is to create smoother and more useful experiences for users as they switch between devices. Adding premium gadgets to the mix is a strategy Panos used successfully when he ran Microsoft's hardware division and this is a bit of a shift for Amazon.

Recommended Stories
While the tech giant offered higher-end products like the Echo Studio speaker and Kindle Scribe combo, the company is more commonly known for affordable devices like sub-$50 TV sticks and basic smart speakers.

I think Amazon's future plans help explain why Alexa+ had to be introduced first. It is going to be the core feature of these new devices, acting as the platform that ties everything together and helps them perform at their best (hopefully).
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

