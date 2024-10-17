Amazon confirms the Kindle Oasis will be discontinued

once current inventory of Kindle Oasis sells out online and in stores, we will not restock the device. Today, all of our devices are touch-forward which is what our customers are comfortable with

currently unavailable

Kindle Paperwhite vs. Kindle Oasis comparison | Image credit: Read & Wright

Still, it would have been nice for Amazon to have at least one



Thankfully, if you’re more of a traditional person who prefers their e-readers have physical buttons, there are plenty of alternatives from the competition like the Kobo Libra, Kobo Sage, Pocketbook Verse Pro, Onyx Boox Page or the Hi Reader Pro.



Some of these are better than others, but what’s important is that e-readers with physical buttons are still a thing, despite Amazon’s decision to discontinue its only model with this specific perk. Still, it would have been nice for Amazon to have at least one Kindle model that features physical buttons in its portfolio, as many customers prefer the Oasis over the newer models.Thankfully, if you’re more of a traditional person who prefers their e-readers have physical buttons, there are plenty of alternatives from the competition like the Kobo Libra, Kobo Sage, Pocketbook Verse Pro, Onyx Boox Page or the Hi Reader Pro.Some of these are better than others, but what’s important is that e-readers with physical buttons are still a thing, despite Amazon’s decision to discontinue its only model with this specific perk.