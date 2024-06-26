Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza has kicked off early with some killer Fire Kids deals





That's because the e-commerce giant's best kid-friendly tablets are already on sale at very special prices for Amazon Prime subscribers, promising to educate and entertain children of all ages this summer while not costing parents a small fortune.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids 7-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 3 to 7), 2022 Release, 1024 x 600 Screen Resolution, 16GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 2MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included, Prime Membership Required $55 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro 8-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 6 to 12), 2022 Release, 1280 x 800 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 2MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included, Prime Membership Required $80 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 10.1-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 3 to 7), 2023 Release, 1920 x 1200 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Front and Rear-Facing Cameras with 1080p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included, Prime Membership Required $80 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 10.1-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 6 to 12), 2023 Release, 1920 x 1200 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Front and Rear-Facing Cameras with 1080p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included, Prime Membership Required $80 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





Of course, the entry-level Fire 7 Kids slate was never a bank-breaker, typically setting you back $109.99 with 16GB storage and modest quad-core processing power. But that list price is reduced by a whopping 50 percent right now, which is actually not a completely unprecedented discount.





Amazon has sold this ultra-affordable 7-incher at 55 bucks under its regular price a few times before, with the latest such occasion being more than six months ago. That essentially means we're looking at a Black Friday-style deal in the middle of the summer, which sounds pretty amazing and rare... until you take a look at the other kids' tablets on sale at massively discounted prices today.





The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, Fire 10 Kids, and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro are all cheaper than ever, and yes, that includes last year's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day campaigns. Interestingly, the same exact $80 markdown applies to these three tablets, and curiously enough, the non-Pro Fire HD 8 Kids is available at its normal price at the time of this writing.





Despite what the names might suggest, the Fire 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro are very similar on the inside, sharing among others an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM count, and up to 13 hours of battery life in addition to a 10.1-inch display with Full HD resolution.



As such, you shouldn't be too surprised to see the two 10-inchers priced at an identical $189.99 and currently discounted by the same 42 percent mark. The key difference, of course, is the built-in protective cover, which is significantly bulkier on the "regular" model and slimmer and more discreet as far as the Pro variant is concerned.





Like its big brother, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro comes with a slim case for "older" kids, as well as 2GB RAM, up to 13 hours of battery, and hexa-core processing power at a list price of $149.99 you can currently lower by a hefty 53 percent if you're an Amazon Prime member.