This massively discounted Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet could be the perfect Mother's Day gift





The 2021-released The 2021-released Fire HD 10 tablet, for instance, goes for a measly $69.99 right now at Woot, and despite its advanced age and fairly modest specifications (even back at launch), this remains a device that you know you can rely on for most day-to-day activities.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 720p Video Recording, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Lockscreen Ads, Black, New, 1-Year Warranty $80 off (53%) $69 99 $149 99 Buy at Woot Amazon Fire HD 10 Latest Model, 2023 Release, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Lockscreen Ads, Black, New, 1-Year Warranty $45 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





Not a powerhouse by any measure of the word, the "old" Fire HD 10 is really not that different from the 2023 edition, which currently costs $25 more at Amazon after a pretty cool $45 discount of its own. Both slates come with the exact same 10.1-inch Full HD screen in tow, as well as very similar octa-core processors and an identical 3GB RAM count, which means that they're both worth considering as possible Mother's Day gifts that won't break the bank.





The 5MP rear-facing and 2MP front-facing cameras on the previous-generation Amazon Fire HD 10 are admittedly not great, but let's face it, photography is probably not the main focus area of most tablet buyers, especially when you're on a tight budget.





Woot is ready to give you a full 1-year warranty with these ultra-affordable Fire HD 10 units in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, which makes this awesome deal even awesomer... and less likely to run until its scheduled May 10 expiration date. So, yeah, it might feel like you still have plenty of time to consider all your Mother's Day 2024 options, but if you don't pull the trigger right away, your options could quickly become way fewer and less attractive.

Sorry, wives, girlfriends, and best friends, but the real MVPs in all our lives are set to be celebrated in just a few weeks, which means that Mother's Day shopping is already in full swing. It's never too early to try to find the thing that you know will put a big smile on the face of the person that's carried you in her womb for nine straight months, and when said thing just so happens to be a bargain as well, we call that a win-win situation.